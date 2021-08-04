BOISE — Residents of Boise’s North End have petitioned a court to intervene in a monthslong neighborhood association dispute that led to a recall attempt on the majority of the association’s board of directors.
The petition asks the Fourth Judicial District court to validate a March recall vote of five members of the North End Neighborhood Association’s board of directors, who have thus far have declined to certify the vote. It also asks the court to order the board members to vacate their seats and to order a special meeting be held to elect new board members.
“This is the right path forward for NENA,” said petitioner Katie Fite in a news release. “At a time of unprecedented growth in Boise, a strong and cohesive neighborhood advocacy group is essential to protect the North End’s unique character and address the challenges we face. With a new election, all interested neighbors can seek Board seats to work for the good of the community.”
Other petitioners include Diane Hughes, Dave Green, Julie Madsen, Sheri Edmond, Michael Herman, John Llewellyn and Laurynda Williams.
The North End Neighborhood Association is a nonprofit organization that represents Boise’s North End, a historic neighborhood with more than 10,000 residents. Among other projects, its board of directors is responsible for planning the Hyde Park Street Fair, an event that drew tens of thousands to the North End, pre-pandemic. The association also submits opinions on city and county government affairs that impact North End residents.
In October, the board held an annual election in which a slate of new members were elected as directors, displacing some longtime members. Since then, a faction of association members, have opposed the new board. Calling themselves the North End Alliance, their efforts to displace the newly elected board members culminated in a March recall vote that was not recognized by the board members elected in October.
In an overwhelming vote, Sarah and Daniel Foregger, Carlos Coto, Tory Spengler and Sitka Koloski were recalled in the unofficial election. More than 700 people voted, according to the North End Alliance, with about 90% casting ballots in favor of recalling the members. Vote totals ranged from 16 to 22 times the number of votes cast in favor of the candidates in October.
Fite said the vote represented a “lack of confidence” in the board members.
Board president Sarah Foregger said at a meeting this year that the alliance did not meet the signature requirements to petition the board and request a special meeting for a recall election. Board members have claimed that the association has at least 8,000 members; therefore, a petition demanding a membership meeting for a recall vote must have at least 800 signatures, the petition says.
Petitioners dispute that argument, citing the Idaho Nonprofit Corporation Act, which says one must consent to be a member of a nonprofit. It’s unclear how many North End residents have consented to be a neighborhood association member.
The petition asks a court to step in and validate the recall, suggesting the board’s refusal to do so has “disenfranchised” North End Neighborhood Association members.
“The petitioners are confident the court will uphold the membership vote removing the Holdover Directors and that the North End community will pull together to advance (the North End Neighborhood Association’s) mission and overcome the difficulties of the last year,” the release said.