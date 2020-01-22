A series of mountain lion attacks on household pets in the Wood River Valley near Ketchum and an isolated killing of a dog in Cascade, north of Boise, have caused the usually solitary and unseen species to take center stage in Idaho this winter.
On Jan. 3, a dog was killed by a mountain lion in Cascade. After the pet's body was discovered the next morning, Idaho Fish and Game staff, a houndsman and a local hunter with a valid mountain lion tag began hunting the animal, which was then rousted from its daybed a short ways from where the pet's carcass had been cached. After a short hunt, the mountain lion was treed, shot and killed and since then, incidents have stopped in Cascade.
But in the Wood River Valley, a narrow and scenic area northwest of Boise that is home to large populations of elk and deer and several resort towns, mountain lions have been reported on 66 occasions since Aug. 1, with the bulk of those coming after Dec. 1, according to Mike McDonald, the regional wildlife manager for IDFG in the Magic Valley.
"That's a big number, and one we haven't experienced before," McDonald said in a phone interview.
Mountain lions — also known as cougars, pumas, panthers, catamounts or yellow cats, along with a number of other regional nicknames for the wily feline — can grow up to 175 pounds and 9 feet long from nose to tail tip, according to the National Parks website.
The big cats can take down elk and deer, with deer being their preferred food source. But mountain lions also feed on smaller creatures such as mice, squirrels, skunks and birds. Household pets can become part of that diet as well.
Wood River Blues
"We're up to our necks in mountain lions," said Terry Thompson, communications manager for the IDFG's Magic Valley region.
Starting in early December, the number of mountain lion sightings skyrocketed, with up to five reports a week coming in from people who saw the apex predator in or around human living spaces, he said. Four dogs were attacked and three were killed, and an unknown number of house cats have been preyed upon by mountain lions in the valley.
"It culminated in some really unfortunate incidents that involved pets," McDonald said.
A dog was attacked and killed in Gimlet, near Ketchum, in mid-December, McDonald said, and attempts to trap the mountain lion that killed the pet were unsuccessful. Another dog was attacked near Ketchum around the same time, but its owner managed to fend the lion off.
A few weeks later, two dogs were attacked early in the morning near Warm Springs in Ketchum, and the mountain lion responsible for the attacks was found, euthanized and removed from the area. Then on Jan. 10, a large male mountain lion was found bedded and feeding on an elk calf carcass in Ketchum, but was hazed away from the area by IDFG staff members.
"We've had five negative lion interactions," McDonald said, but there have been other recent reported incidences of cougars taking at least two house cats as prey. Those were only discovered because IDFG workers or the owners found the pet's remains, McDonald noted. But fish and game officials suspect more cats may have fallen prey.
What's strange about the attacks on domestic pets, other than their frequency, is the timing. Most mountain lion incidents involving pets happen later in the winter season, toward late January or early February when the going gets rough as the elements and pressure of finding prey worsen for the feline predators.
"It's a little bit unusual, and the number of observations are unusual," McDonald said.
Thompson said part of the reason people have been reporting so many more sightings of mountain lions come from new home security systems like Ring, which take motion-activated video that can capture the elusive creatures.
"People are now finding out, whereas before they would sleep through the night, that a lion would walk through their yard," Thompson said.
Cat Psychology
Mountain lions are strongly territorial animals, and, combined with an open breeding cycle, that can cause issues like the ones happening in the Wood River Valley, IDFG Public Information Supervisor Roger Phillips said in a phone interview.
Mountain lions don't operate on yearly breeding cycles like deer and elk, which rut, or mate, in the fall and give birth to young in the spring. Instead, female mountain lions are capable of giving birth to cubs at any time of the year.
Cubs stick with their mothers for over a year after they are born before looking to find their own territory. Because of the mountain lions' breeding cycle, when cubs do leave happens throughout the year as well.
When young cougars try to find their own territory, they have to deal with bigger mountain lions already established in their area.
"The boss of the block is the older male. He'll run off the younger males, and the younger males will disperse out and get into trouble," Phillips said.
The reasons why mountain lions have been so active in the Wood River Valley recently are still unclear to IDFG. Whether the animals are getting into conflict with humans because of development into wilderness areas traditionally home to deer, elk and lions, or just because it's simply good habitat space for the carnivores, is part of the conversation, McDonald said.
"We've seen some growth and development in the Wood River Valley, some of which has encroached on wild lands, and some of those places are exactly where we're seeing some of this occur," the regional wildlife manager said.
"But that isn't all of it … there's real healthy deer and elk populations, and cats being an obligate meat-eating predator, they're likely going to track the availability of the prey, so it would make sense that lion populations would also be healthy," McDonald said.
Another activity potentially attracting mountain lions is a history of deer and elk receiving supplemental winter feeding from residents in the Wood River Valley. With people artificially creating areas where deer and elk congregate, the potential for predators such as mountain lions to show up in response is high, McDonald said.
"It was a lot more prevalent 20 years ago," he said of the supplemental feeding. "We've been pretty successful in Blaine County working with leaders and eliminating a lot of that winter feeding up there."
But the habit for big game animals was formed, creating a lot of resident deer, elk and also mountain lions.
Where there are resident deer and elk and also resident human beings, then problems begin to arise, McDonald said.
"What's more concerning is the cats are in this residential area, and cats don't view humans as a threat," he said. "(Humans) are part of their home range, with houses and cars and pets and deer and elk, and some of these cats have appeared to have adapted quite well to living in close proximity with humans."
A Western Proposition
Other western states like Colorado and Montana have also dealt recently with cougar issues. Colorado has had a string of high profile incidents involving mountain lions in high population areas like Boulder, or making their way into office space in Helena.
"This isn't new to the West. It's been an issue in western states and it's played out in a similar fashion in a lot of ways," McDonald said.
Phillips said meeting a mountain lion in the Treasure Valley is highly unlikely.
"We occasionally get reports (about lions), but we haven't had any for a while," Phillips said. The most recent incidents possibly involving mountain lions reported to IDFG in the Treasure Valley turned out to involve a bobcat people misidentified in southwest Boise.
But in the Wood River Valley, living with mountain lions is going to continue to be part of the landscape.
"Cats have been there since before we showed up," McDonald said.
Yet he said he hopes these kinds of mountain lion interactions aren't going to continue.
"Is this the new norm? I hope not. This might just be a blip on the radar screen, the one time the stars align," McDonald said. "Hopefully, it reverts to something more normal."