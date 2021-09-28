BOISE — Boise-based Norco Inc., which supplies oxygen to hospitals in several western states, sent an advisory this week saying hospitals are encouraged to activate conservation methods to not waste oxygen.
There is no oxygen shortage, according to Norco President Elias Margonis, but the COVID-19 surge in the Treasure Valley is stressing the supply chain and there could be a limited amount of oxygen if the surge keeps increasing, though there are other suppliers who could import oxygen that could be imported.
The advisory was primarily sent to Idaho hospitals, but Norco is also starting to send it to hospitals in Oregon and Washington.
"The focus of the concern is really in the Treasure Valley," Margonis said. "But it's the same supply chain that supports every other hospital that also supports the Treasure Valley."
Hospitals could also push the physical capabilities of their systems to the limits in terms of how much oxygen can be delivered to patients, Margonis said.
The supply chain requires specialized transports to move oxygen and there's a limited number of those transports, Margonis said.
"Before, a hospital may have needed delivery pre-COVID or pre-surge once every several weeks, whereas now they need delivery every couple days," Margonis said.
The increased frequency of delivery stretches driver availability, the hours drivers are allowed to work and the physical ability of the trucks.
Idaho enacted Crisis Standards of Care on Sept. 16 and, at the time, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said, “the situation is dire — we don’t have enough resources to adequately treat the patients in our hospitals.”
On Sept. 16, there were 717 patients hospitalized with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 and 187 patients in the ICU. On Sept. 24, 774 patients were hospitalized and 206 were in the ICU.
But there are more limits on hospitals beyond the availability of beds, such as the availability of staff and supplies like oxygen.
“We just want all of our hospital folks to be aware that potentially this could become a scarce resource and when you’re dealing with a virus, a respiratory virus, that’s not a good thing,” Idaho Hospital Association President Brian Whitlock said.
If there is any way for Idahoans to avoid an emergency and end up in the hospital on oxygen, they should do it, Whitlock said. Preventative measures include safety precautions such as wearing a seat belt or getting a vaccination.
The Idaho Hospital Association held its weekly statewide call Tuesday and hospitals discussed best practices on conserving oxygen, such as ways to monitor tank levels and flows, Whitlock said.
“I never thought I would say those words (that oxygen is becoming a precious resource),” he said.
Other places have been asked to conserve oxygen. In January, Los Angeles County’s Emergency Medical Services Agency told EMTs to conserve oxygen out in the field. In November 2020, Calgary, Alberta, hospitals were told to conserve oxygen. Parts of Florida asked residents in August to conserve water so more liquid oxygen could be used in hospitals.
KTVB reported on Sept. 15 some patients may be discharged with a smaller quantity of oxygen cylinders than normal, but this week's advisory centered on the effect on hospitals.
Already, St. Luke’s Health System has faced issues since some hospitals aren’t designed to pump the amount of oxygen currently needed for the surge into patients’ rooms, the Idaho Press previously reported.
“We’re running into a limit on that here in the Boise hospital. We’re working to expand our intensive care unit capacity,” Frank Johnson, chief medical officer at St. Luke’s Boise, Elmore and McCall, said last week. “But we’re going to hit a limit where we just can’t pump any more oxygen into those rooms.”