Twenty years could go by with no answers, but when that answer does come, a survivor is still able to get the justice they deserve.
A major barrier to bring justice to rape survivors can be the time restrictions in place for when they are allowed to file charges. But Idaho is not a state that requires such statutes of limitations, meaning there is no deadline to initiate legal proceedings if someone is sexually assaulted.
Idaho is among 15 other states with no statute of limitations on rape or sexual assault.
A survivor’s clock to begin legal action would be ticking in a state that has a statute on rape to begin legal action, said Cpl. Jason Jones of the Nampa Police Department.
“But, you can’t really set up someone else’s clock for them,” he said.
In Idaho, if a victim or survivor’s DNA was tested years after the assault, authorities would still have an opportunity to investigate and prosecute.
Kristie Thiel, a victim-witness coordinator for Nampa police, recalled a time when a survivor was believed to be drugged one night and woke up without her clothes on.
“She ends up being pregnant,” Thiel said. “So if at any point in time we can say we have a suspect through DNA or anything else, we’d be able to charge that.”
Thiel said these things take time, and filing charges or moving forward with the legal system needs to be on the survivor’s terms.
Some survivors have serious trauma, Jones said, and right after the incident occurs may not be the best time to prosecute.
“Oftentimes, when we meet with folks involved in these cases, all the emotions are still very, very raw," Jones said. "It takes a lot of processing to get to that point where they're ready to have conversations about what it would be like for them to testify in court."
It may take them days, months, or years to be able to go forward with any type of legal action.
“It needs to be on their time and when they're mentally prepared to do that,” Thiel said. “They know, ‘If I can’t deal with this right now, I have the possibility of being able to proceed at a different point.'”
Some survivors may report right away, but others may delay their report. There are a multitude of reasons why, Thiel said, like being afraid of what family members might say, being scared of retaliation, and concerns of whether the survivor’s story will be believed.
This is why having an indefinite statute helps the survivor, Thiel said.
“We let them make the decisions. We let them drive the bus,” she said.
Jones said having a statute is like giving an ultimatum.
“We don't want them to have to make a decision on what's best for them in their process to heal and to move forward based on the pressure of a clock ticking because of a statute of limitations,” he said.
Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts said in a statement to the Idaho Press that because rape and sexual assault are extremely traumatic events, each survivor responds differently.
"Each victim needs a different period of time to process the trauma and begin to heal. By not having a statute of limitations for the prosecution of rape, Idaho law allows victims to come forward and proceed with criminal charges when they are ready, whereas a statute of limitations might prevent those who need a longer period of time to process the trauma from seeking justice," Bennetts said.
The state of Minnesota currently has the shortest statute of limitations on rape — a three-year window for fourth or fifth degree criminal sexual conduct according to its state laws, meaning nonconsensual penetration.
Some states' laws are more complicated — they may have a statute on rape, but have an indefinite exemption if DNA of a suspect is found and processed, or, if the survivor is a child, the statute may be longer in comparison to a survivor or victim who is an adult.
California’s rape statute used to say that a survivor must file charges by the time they turn 40, if they are under 18, and within 10 years of the offense for adults, according to The H Law Group, a criminal defense firm in California.
However, that changed in 2016, when the state’s governor signed SB 813 into law. This allows any rape after Jan. 1, 2017, to be prosecuted at any time.
The most well-known incident in California, the conviction of actor Bill Cosby for aggravated indecent assault, sparked conversation about California’s statute — nearly 60 women accused Cosby of sexual assault many years prior, but cannot file charges due to the time restraint.
"To have a statute of limitations on abuse cases like this and sex offense cases like this, that clock ticking on a statute of limitations doesn't recognize that survivors still trying to process through all of (their trauma)," Jones said. "Having those short statutes of limitations is kind of a situation where the legal system has blinders on towards survivors in these cases."