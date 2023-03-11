Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


JoJo Tuinstra of Kuna is like many 18-year-olds. He goes to college, busies himself with hobbies like playing the piano and learning Spanish, and dreams of vacationing to places like Tokyo. JoJo Tuinstra also has spastic cerebral palsy and is a wheelchair user, which means he and his family have had to think outside the box when it comes to moving him in emergency situations.

Because of the family’s creative thinking, a medical rescue chair and some training, the Kuna Rural Fire District is now better prepared to address the functional needs of people with disabilities in emergency situations.

Sydney Kidd covers Kuna, Melba and Meridian for the Idaho Press. She is the supervising editor of the Kuna Melba News and Meridian Press. Send her an email at skidd@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @Syd__Kidd.

Sydney Kidd oversees and reports for the Kuna Melba News and Meridian Press weeklies, in addition to her reporting and editing duties for the Idaho Press. She is a graduate of Utah State University and holds a degree in journalism. Previously, Kidd completed internships with Boise Weekly and Deseret News. A true Boise girl, she is happy to be working for a newspaper that serves the area she grew up in. In her free time, Kidd enjoys water and snow sports, discovering new food joints with her husband and occasionally running away to the ocean.

Recommended for you

Load comments