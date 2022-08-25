Aaron von Ehlinger trial day 3

Former Idaho State Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger testifies on his own behalf during day three of his rape trial at the Ada County Courthouse in April.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Originally published Aug. 25 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

Former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger will not be acquitted or granted a new trial, Fourth District Judge Michael Reardon ruled Thursday, and he will be sentenced for his rape conviction next week.

