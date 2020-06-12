BOISE — All 76 COVID-19 tests performed at Interfaith Sanctuary’s second location came back negative, shelter officials announced Friday.
Earlier this week, the emergency shelter announced that one of its guests staying at a second location for families and the medically at-risk experiencing homelessness tested positive for the disease. The rest of the residents staying at an unidentified location were tested by Family Medicine Residency of Idaho, and Interfaith Sanctuary Executive Director Jodi Peterson said Friday the results were a relief.
“I’m so relieved that the hard work we put in to keeping these guests safe is working and this particular positive case is a one-off-based exposure,” she said. “Once the city reopened we knew we needed to step up our game. This just motivates us more to just be diligent.”
Since the novel coronavirus pandemic hit Idaho in March, Interfaith Sanctuary has been housing more than 70 of its guests who are families or medically at-risk individuals at an off-site hotel, in order to make more room for social distancing at the shelter. The shelter did not identify the name of the hotel where these residents are being housed. They were previously staying at the Riverside Hotel, but residents are no longer staying there and the new location was not identified.
The sick individual was immediately relocated to “a separate location” designated to care for those experiencing homelessness with the disease in order to stop the infection from spreading. Where the COVID-19 patient was moved to was not identified. In mid-April, the city of Boise leased the Cottonwood Suites in downtown Boise to be used to isolate and treat COVID-19 patients who are experiencing homelessness, but it is unknown if this is still the location.