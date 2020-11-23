BOISE — Neighbors gathered to watch Monday morning as the state Capitol Christmas tree was cut in Boise's North End, before the 60-foot-high spruce was hauled downtown to the Capitol steps.
There won't be a lighting ceremony for the state tree as in years past, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"COVID-19 has adjusted the way we do things this year," Gov. Brad Little said in a news release. "Though we will forego a formal Capitol Christmas Tree lighting ceremony, we invite you and your family to spend time together at the Idaho State Capitol viewing the beautiful decor and Christmas Tree." The Capitol will get its usual indoor holiday decorations this year, which festoon its central rotunda.
The tree was cut down on the property of the Booth Home, where the evergreen was donated by Doug Cobb. Idaho Department of Lands crews who handled the tree-cutting counted the rings and reported that the deep-green, remarkably symmetrical spruce was 60 years old.
North End neighbors gathered in small knots all around the block to watch. Some of the onlookers had their leashed dogs in tow; others brought well-bundled small children.
Crews from the Idaho Department of Lands, Boise Crane, and the Idaho Transportation Department all were involved in the project; Boise Police blocked traffic and escorted the newly cut tree downtown around mid-day.
Next, state Department of Administration Facility Services crews were scheduled to begin stringing thousands of LED lights on the tree.
As people came and went from watching the commotion surrounding the big tree-cutting Monday morning, they kept their distance, wishing each other a "Happy Thanksgiving" as they left.