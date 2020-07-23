BOISE — There will be no jury trials in the month of August in Idaho’s fourth judicial district due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, according to an order from Administrative District Judge Melissa Moody.
Moody issued the order suspending all jury trials in the district, which encompasses Ada, Elmore, Boise and Valley counties, on July 16. In her order, Moody wrote she made the decision “to protect public health.”
“This order issues in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the identification of ‘community spread’ and is consistent with the medical guidelines of Central District Health,” Moody wrote in the order. “This order does not prohibit jury selection for trial scheduled to start in September, or the empaneling of grand juries.”
Under an April 22 emergency order from the Idaho Supreme Court, jury trials in criminal places can resume Aug. 3. And at the federal level, one of the first jury trials in the region took place in early June in Boise.
Moody’s order comes at a time when all but a few types of hearings have been ordered, by the Idaho Supreme Court, to be held remotely to help slow the spread of the virus.