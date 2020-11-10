Citing the sharp spike in COVID-19 cases across Idaho, the Idaho Supreme Court has ordered no jury trials will take place in state courts in either criminal or civil cases until early January. The order includes all non-federal courthouses in Idaho, such as district courthouses in Ada and Canyon counties.
The order — issued Monday — declares “no jury trial, whether criminal or civil," will start before Jan. 4.
The order comes two months after a Sept. 10 order by the court laying out when and how jury trials could take place. Under that order, a jury trial couldn’t take place if the county in which it was scheduled had a seven-day moving average of at least 25 new daily cases per 100,000 population. The September order also allowed for a jury trial to be canceled if the county had a moving average rate of 14-24 daily cases per 100,000 people, as well as “an upward or increasing 14-day trend.”
As of Monday, however, the court’s justices felt even those safety guidelines weren’t enough to protect jurors and courtroom actors from the virus. Monday’s order references the grim numbers officials have collected on the virus’s spread in the last few months. The order notes, for instance, that since Idaho’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 on March 13, there have been nine days during which the state has logged more than 1,000 new cases — and all have been since Oct. 23. On Monday, after the order was issued, Idaho counted more than 1,200 cases, meaning there have been 10 days with more than 1,000 new cases.
Justices also noted the sharp increase in incidence rate of positive cases. Between Sept. 13 and Nov. 8, the weekly moving average incidence rate of COVID-19 cases has increased by 335%, according to the order, with an average week-over-week increase of 21%. Across the order, the weekly moving average incidence rate has trended upward for seven of the last eight weeks.
Plus, fewer and fewer counties have been able to comply with the terms of the September order. On Sept. 10, according to Monday’s order, 91% of Idaho’s counties could have had a jury trial under the terms laid out in September. By Friday, the number had dwindled to just 5%.
The cancellation of a jury trial can hold up the litigation process and can be difficult emotionally for all parties involved. In the order, the justice wrote "the court strongly encourages robust participation in alternative dispute resolution procedures" but ultimately they felt it would be safer to push all jury trials back until Jan. 4.
“The number of cancellations of jury trials on a weekly basis is now creating significant interruptions in court business, as well as challenges and hardships for all jury trial participants,” according to the order.