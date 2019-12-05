GARDEN CITY — A Garden City man remains in jail Thursday morning after police say he fired a gun during a suspected domestic violence incident Wednesday afternoon.
Police arrested Dwight J. Murphy, 60, at a residence in the 300 block of East 43rd Street, according to a news release from the Garden City Police Department. Officers arrived there not long after 4:30 p.m., on a report of a domestic violence incident.
As officers responded, they learned from dispatchers a man at the home was armed with a gun, and a woman was fleeing the residence, according to the release. Just as they arrived, it was reported the man fired the gun. No one was injured, however, and police arrested Murphy in the residence’s driveway.
Murphy was transported to the Ada County Jail and booked in on suspicion of aggravated assault. He is scheduled to appear in court later today.