No one was injured during Wednesday's spate of gunfire in a Garden City neighborhood that led to officers firing shots and taking a suspect into custody.
Officers were dispatched to reports of shots fired in and from a residence in the 9200 block of Stoneham Drive at around 9:30 a.m., interim Garden City Police Chief Cory Stambaugh said during a Wednesday news conference in Garden City. Officers "heard and saw gunshots being fired out of the house in their direction," Stambaugh said.
There was another person inside the residence other than the shooter, Stambaugh said, and officers safely removed them while apprehending the shooter and arresting them without incident.
Two officers fired shots during the incident, Stambaugh said. It was the first time Garden City officers were involved in a shooting since April 2021, when they killed 58-year-old Thomas Bunde.
"When you have an active shooter that's actively shooting out of a house at neighbors and at police, there's often not time to deescalate," Stambaugh said of Wednesday's shooting. "And unfortunately, sometimes how we have to react is driven by how the suspects are acting."
The Critical Incident Task Force led by the Boise Police Department is investigating the incident, Stambaugh said.
The name of the officers involved in the shooting won't be released until the CITF investigation is complete, Stambaugh said. The name of the suspect has not been announced.
Stambaugh was asked about the uptick in shootings in the Treasure Valley — there have been six police shootings in Boise this year, including four that were fatal — and what they can be attributed to.
"There's just lots of factors and I think we need to take each individual incident on its face value and on its merits and dig down into each incident and get an answer for each incident," Stambaugh said. "I don't think you can give a blanket statement that all of these are happening because of one particular factor."