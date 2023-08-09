Support Local Journalism


No one was injured during Wednesday's spate of gunfire in a Garden City neighborhood that led to officers firing shots and taking a suspect into custody. 

Officers were dispatched to reports of shots fired in and from a residence in the 9200 block of Stoneham Drive at around 9:30 a.m., interim Garden City Police Chief Cory Stambaugh said during a Wednesday news conference in Garden City. Officers "heard and saw gunshots being fired out of the house in their direction," Stambaugh said.

GCPD Shooting press conference

Interim Chief Cory Stambaugh, with the Garden City Police Department, delivers information during a press conference regarding a shooting incident in the city on Wednesday.  

