BOISE — Investigators do not suspect foul play in the death of a Boise man who disappeared last month and whose body was later found near Lucky Peak Reservoir.
According to a news release from the Ada County Coroner’s Office, the death of Frank Burns, 51, has been ruled a suicide.
Burns had been missing since Nov. 30, according to the Boise Police Department.
His vehicle had been reported to dispatchers on Dec. 16 after callers spotted the vehicle near Lucky Peak Reservoir. The callers told dispatchers the vehicle had been there for several days.
Employees from the coroner’s office were dispatched Sunday morning “to coordinates near Lucky Peak Reservoir,” according to the release from the office.
They identified Burns, determined he died by gunshot and ruled his death to be a suicide.
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the case, according to the release.