BOISE — Officials on Monday identified the 20-year-old man who was found unresponsive near the Boise foothills, and who has since been declared dead.
Hikers on Saturday found Christopher K. Walsh of Frisco, Texas, down and unresponsive near the Boise foothills, according to a news release from the Ada County Coroner’s Office. He was taken, first to St. Luke’s Medical Center in Boise, then to Boise’s Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center where he later died, according to the release.
The coroner’s office pronounced him dead just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
While cause and manner of death are still pending, officials don’t suspect foul play, according to the release. Authorities are investigating his death as a suicide, the release states.