BOISE — The Ada County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of 51-year-old man who died Sunday evening.
John Marc Hegewald of Eagle was found unresponsive on a mountain bike trail at the Eagle Bike Park Complex. He was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where he later died at 5:43 p.m.
The coroner's office said Hegewald's manner and cause of death are still pending as of 3:50 p.m. Monday. No additional information was provided.
"This case is being investigated as an accidental death and no foul play is suspected," according to the coroner. "Toxicology is pending and may take several weeks to return."