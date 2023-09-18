John Overton

John Overton

 City of Meridian

On Tuesday, Meridian’s City Council plans to hear a declaration that will proclaim Meridian Councilmember John Overton as elected — since he’s running unopposed in November’s election.

A memo from City Clerk Chris Johnson said Idaho code directs the clerk to cancel any election with only one candidate and declare the sole candidate the winner. No one but Overton filed a declaration of candidacy, the memo said, and no one filed a declaration of intent to be a write-in candidate.

