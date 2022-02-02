CALDWELL — A scathing letter signed by eight of nine Canyon County elected officials is calling for the resignation of County Commissioner Leslie Van Beek.
“By this letter, we, the eight other constitutional officers charged with protecting and advancing the best interests of Canyon County and its taxpayers, give notice that we believe your conduct in Office is unbecoming of a public servant, that you have abused your authority, and that you have violated the oath of office,” the letter, which is addressed to Van Beek, reads.
The other elected officials allege that Van Beek has misused her access to confidential information, has accused elected officials and staff of unethical behavior without proof, and other allegations of improper conduct.
The elected officials, including the two other county commissioners, did not immediately return a request for comment.
Van Beek is the elected commissioner for Canyon County's District 1; she took office in January 2019. The letter, dated Jan. 31, 2022, is signed by the eight other elected Canyon County officials: Commissioner Keri Smith, Commissioner Pam White, Sheriff Kieran Donahue, Treasurer Traci Lloyd, Assessor Brian Stender, Clerk Chris Yamamoto, Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Taylor and Coroner Jennifer Crawford.
Van Beek responded to the other elected officials’ letter with a letter of her own, both of which she emailed to media outlets Wednesday morning.
Van Beek’s actions have put the county “on the verge of sustaining irreparable harm to its operations and reputation based on your actions ultimately affecting the citizens of Canyon County,” the letter says.
“We believe that you have misused your access to confidential, non-public information to pursue personal agendas against some of us and our employees, and that you have repeatedly violated our trust,” the letter says.
The elected officials’ letter alleges that Van Beek has “intentionally acted to purposefully increase the liability exposure of other officials at taxpayer expense, and attempted to punish County employees for truthfully reporting unprofessional or unethical conduct.” It also alleges that Van Beek has “engaged in the systemic defamation of several of us and our employees in your communication with other employees, elected officials, and community members.”
“We have personally witnessed and heard you accuse some of us and some of our employees of criminal or unethical conduct, with no basis in fact whatsoever,” the letter says, adding that Van Beek made the same claims to colleagues outside of the county.
In allegedly doing so, Van Beek has “failed to abide the lawful limitations on your position as one-third of the Board of County Commissioners, and thereby in our opinion created significant financial and reputational damage to the County, as well as causing time-consuming and wasteful disruption of public business,” the letter says.
The letter goes on to say that officials are done making an effort to help Van Beek understand her role and how it is complementary to the other roles at the county.
“We are no longer willing to attribute such circumstances to your lack of experience, training, or access to information and assistance,” the letter says. “Rather, we can only conclude that the seemingly unending stream of unfounded accusations, disrespect, mistreatment, misstatements, violation of confidences, and other acts directed from your office towards us and our employees represents your deliberate intention.”
The officials said they have "no confidence" Van Beek can carry out her duties, and are taking the “unprecedented step” of asking her to resign.
“We will not meet or talk with you off-record, and expressly disclaim any suggestion that you speak for the County, the Board, us, or taxpayers,” it says.
Van Beek’s letter says elected officials’ allegations are unfounded.
“Be assured, I have conducted myself in a manner consistent with my oath of office, my conscience, and with my constituents’ rights and needs in mind,” Van Beek says in the letter.
The elected officials are accusing her of not playing well with others, Van Beek says.
“When I have historically challenged many of your actions or intentions over the last several months, it has been consistent with my conscience, the applicable laws and in the best interest of our mutual constituents,” Van Beek says.
Some of the officials may be “sensitive or defensive” about Van Beek’s approach, she writes in the letter. She asks for “the opportunity to have you provide your specifics to the media and the voters so that I may rebut and address each of the supposed issues publicly and independently.”
Van Beek says she does not think something should be done a certain way because it always has been, particularly when it involves taxpayers’ interests.
Van Beek told the Idaho Press that she has retained an attorney who helped her draft the letter, and she would like her comments in the letter to serve as her comment at this time.
It's not the first time Van Beek and county officials have faced scrutiny recently. In November, a notice of a tort naming the county, Van Beek, Smith, and other former and current officials sought $1 million in damages on behalf of the county's former director of human resources, Sue Baumgart.
The notice claimed that county officials violated Baumgart's "Resignation, Severance, and Release agreement" by posting her job opening ahead of Baumgart's last day of work, and "saying she was terminated/fired, and saying denigrating things," the notice said.
The notice outlined the damages as, "defamation, defamation per-se, disparagement, and denigration, including but not limited to reputational damages, actual damages, presumed damages, and punitive damages in addition to breach of contract damages, economic damages, non-economic damages, including but not limited to pain, suffering, and emotional damages.”