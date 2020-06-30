BOISE — Changes to policing and investments in social services to address racial inequities in Boise could be coming, but details on what the Boise City Council and Mayor Lauren McLean might do are still in the works.
Toward the end of the city’s annual budget workshop on Tuesday, council and McLean heard a presentation from acting Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar and discussed the need for change within city government to address systemic racism in the community, but no concrete plans or requests were made for change. (Boise's new police chief, Ryan Lee, formerly with the Portland Police Bureau, starts Wednesday.)
The City Council on Monday signaled approval for the proposal of five new additional police officers in the 2021 fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1, and asked for city staff to come forward with “innovative” solutions for how reforms can be made later after more research.
Localities around the country have been the subject of intense scrutiny from activists for their spending on policing in the wake of George Floyd’s death after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for over eight minutes.
Both in Boise and beyond, activists have called for police departments’ responsibilities to be reduced, or in some cases abolished altogether, in favor of social workers and other unarmed civilians taking on calls such as domestic disputes and mental health checks to reduce instances of police violence. Others say police budgets should be redistributed to social services as a way to reduce crime. This is commonly referred to as “defunding the police.”
Two rallies are talking place in downtown Boise Tuesday evening, one organized by Black Lives Matter Boise calling for reallocating police funding to social services, and a counterprotest in support of law enforcement by the group Idaho Liberty Dogs.
At the start of Monday's council meeting, McLean acknowledged the importance of confronting racism, but she said she did not view the conversation around “defunding the police” as a decision to either fund the police or social services. Instead, she said she wanted to both fund the Boise Police Department and its community policing practices as well as increase services for mental health, addiction and other social programs.
“We’re committed to having authentic conversation as a community coming together with people throughout the city to look at what we can do better, what we can do differently and how we can all move forward,” McLean said.
During the presentation, Winegar went over Boise’s community policing strategy and various programs for outreach to the community. This includes a team of neighborhood contact officers who get to know specific areas of the city, a refugee liaison and growing system of interpreters, plus a newly established behavioral health team. This team is made up of a civilian behavioral health coordinator and a sworn office, and together they respond to calls related to calls related to mental health.
Winegar said the behavioral health team went through a six-month pilot program and was incredibly successful. He did not make any commitments to expanding it further, but he said the department is considering using one of the proposed five new officer positions in the next year’s budget to hire another behavioral health coordinator to expand this service.
He also addressed Boise’s School Resource Officer program, which places officers in schools. These programs increased in popularity following the rise of school shootings in the wake of the Columbine shooting in 1999, but activists say the increased presence of police in schools did not make kids any safer and only increased arrests of children of color.
Winegar said unlike other places, Boise’s program has been a positive influence on children.
“It’s not that school-to-prison pipeline as it’s been described in other places,” he said.
Several council members expressed the importance of making changes in Boise, both in the realm of policing and in social services, but they wanted to wait before making sudden moves. City Council President Elaine Clegg alluded to meetings and discussions with Boise Police Department and other aspects of city government in the coming months to identify solutions and address inequities.
“I am committed to this change, but I am absolutely committed to doing it right,” she said.
Hours after this conversation, Black Lives Matter protestors gathered in front of city hall to protest for funds to be reallocated away from the police department. Protestors invoked the racist history of policing in America, such as patrols capturing escaped slaves and decades of people of color who have been killed by police violence. Several people called out Boise Mayor Lauren McLean for not taking a firmer stand against reorganizing the police department.
"We cannot expect justice and change on the part of our oppressor," one speaker said. "Lauren McLean, you are our oppressor."