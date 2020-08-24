BOISE — A glass door was broken Monday morning as a crowd pushed into the Idaho Statehouse on a chaotic first day of an Idaho Legislature special session called to address coronavirus-related questions.
Idaho’s Director of Legislative Services Eric Milstead said the Idaho State Police had told him they did not write a citation or make an arrest in connection with the broken glass. He said the police agency told him troopers believe there was no malicious intent behind the incident. He said it was “just the result of a lot of weight” on the glass as people tried to push their way farther into the Capitol. He didn’t have an estimate for how much the damage would cost to fix.
Lynn Hightower, spokeswoman for the Idaho State Police, confirmed to the Idaho Press on Monday afternoon no arrests had been made and no citations had been written at the Capitol in connection with the protest.
Video footage of the incident was circulating on social media by Monday afternoon. The video shows a large crowd of protesters — apparently larger than the group that had stood outside the Capitol — packed tightly into the building’s marble hallways. A limited number of seats were available in the viewing galleries due to social distancing requirements.
In the video, many of the protesters are attempting to push their way into the gallery above the House floor. The gallery is accessed by a set of double glass doors, and while one of the doors is open in the video, the other is closed. State police troopers stand in the open doorway, although people attempt to push and shove past them.
“Let us in,” the crowd chants over and over. As time goes on, many in the crowd push against troopers standing in the doorway and try to force their way past them.
At one point a man is seen trying to forcefully pull the door open.
Robert Jones, 40, of Nampa was among the protesters trying to enter the House Gallery Monday. Jones said he was with the group People's Rights. The group is the same one that forced the postponement of a July Southwest District Board of Health meeting by trying to force entry into the building, according to KTVB.
“We stand up for peoples’ rights in general and against government intrusion,” Jones said of the group.
Jones said he was “standing right there” when a glass window within a door leading into the gallery shattered. There was shoving between protesters and police when an officer “yanked” the door, shattering the glass, he said.
Jones said officers “were feeling their oats,” in the manner they attempted to deny entry to the protesters.
In one video, House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, speaks directly to the crowd and tells its members they would be allowed into the gallery so long as they were respectful.
The protesters had gathered outside the Statehouse Monday morning ahead of the session, many of them carrying American flags or signs bearing political slogans. A woman — who declined to talk with the Idaho Press — was circling a petition asking lawmakers to vote down the possible legislation considered during the session.
Jim Little of Meridian said he came to the Statehouse because he felt the Legislature shouldn’t be “trying to take away the rights of the people.”
He said he felt mandatory shutdowns and other guidelines meant to help stop the virus’ spread had hurt businesses.
Many in the crowd weren’t wearing masks. Ada County is still under a mandate from the Central District Board of Health requiring masks be worn in public.
Milstead said while the public spaces in the Capitol are subject to that order, the chamber floors themselves are controlled by the Legislature and are not governed by the order.
Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe contributed to this story