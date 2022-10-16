Peoples Pen screenshot capsun

{span}The Idaho Attorney General’s office investigated a publication called The People’s Pen after a North Idaho resident filed a campaign finance complaint alleging it is not a newspaper but an electioneering piece produced and paid for by the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee.{/span}

Originally published Oct. 14 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

No charges or fines will be levied against the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee over its participation with a publication called The People’s Pen after an investigation by the offices of the secretary of state and the attorney general.

