NAMPA — Hundreds of Idaho parents and students will explore K-12 options for the upcoming school year at a school fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 25, according to a press release.
The event, which will be the largest held in Idaho National School Choice Week, will take place at Northwest Nazarene University in the Swayne Auditorium Grand Lobby in Nampa and will feature a school fair.
The event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.
Schools present at the fair include Anser Charter School, Heritage Community Charter School, Idaho Career and Technical Education, Idaho Virtual Academy, Inspire Connections Academy, iSucceed Virtual High School, Project Impact STEM Academy, St. Paul's Catholic School, Peace Valley Charter School, Rolling Hills Public Charter School, The Ambrose School, Village Charter School and the Nampa School District.
Robots will also be on display that were crafted by FRC Team 561, the Victorian Engineered Robotic Nation, a competitive robots team open to students attending any form of education option.
The event is organized by the Coalition of Idaho Charter School Families. The coalition seeks to be the national leader in providing educational innovation and excellence through the creation of public charter schools. In addition, the coalition works with parents to become advocates for all public school options.
"Idaho has a plethora of education options that the public may not be aware of. It can be confusing for families to navigate through all of the options to find the best fit for them,” China Veldhouse Gum, spokesman for the Coalition of Idaho Charter School Families, said in the press release.
For more information, contact China Gum at china@insidebaseballpublicaffairs.com or 208-922-8944.