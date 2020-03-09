NAMPA — The Northwest Nazarene University board of trustees announced Friday that it has unanimously voted to extend the contract for President Joel Pearsall for four more years.
Pearsall took the role in March 2016 as the university’s 13th president. During his tenure, the university has adopted a new master plan to guide the physical development of campus, opened a new student center in 2019, and moved forward plans for the College of Nursing expansion.
Mike Zahare, board chairman, praised Pearsall's work. In a news release from the university, he said, "In our recent presidential evaluation, all NNU constituency groups enthusiastically affirmed our president’s leadership skills, the positive direction in which he is moving NNU, and the Christlike manner in which he represents the university both internally and externally."
Pearsall attended what was then Northwest Nazarene College in 1980 and went on to practice law for several years. He returned to NNU in 1999 and served as vice president of financial affairs and later as VP of university advancement.