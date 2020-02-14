Two Treasure Valley institutions are offering help to students left in the lurch after Concordia University-Portland's recent announcement that it will shut down after this semester.
Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa and The College of Idaho in Caldwell are both offering assistance to Concordia students hoping to transfer. They're offering to waive application fees, expedite admissions and give guidance through the transfer process.
NNU is offering a $7,000 grant for undergraduate Concordia students, and C of I said it will attempt to match the scholarships they were receiving.
Concordia's law school in Boise, which serves 190 students, plans to stay open, but it must find a new parent institution.
Students at the Portland campus held a protest Thursday, holding signs outside the university president's residence that read “Where did my money go?,” “Almost graduated” and “CU in court,” The Oregonian/Oregonian Live reported.
Concordia, a private Lutheran university, has been in operation for 115 years. Full-time undergraduate tuition and fees are about $31,000 per year, according to InsideHigherEd.
Concordia's Boise law school opened in 2012 and was fully approved by the American Bar Association in 2019. Tuition and fees are about $29,250 a year.
In a statement Monday statement, Concordia said it was committed to helping faculty and staff "transition to the next phase of their professional lives." The Portland university serves more than 6,000 students on its campuses and online; its closure will eliminate 1,518 jobs, according to the Associated Press.