Curran Terrell, 3, faces a large decorative werewolf lurking in the front yard of a home along Harrison Boulevard in Boise on Wednesday. The street is all decked out for Halloween and getting ready for thousands of trick-or-treaters.
Kari Forney and her family are the third generation of the family to live in this house on Harrison Boulevard. Forney loves to decorate for Halloween, and this year her yard features giant decorative spiders and webs.
Brian Myrick / Idaho Press
BOISE — There are plenty of decorative terrors down Harrison Boulevard — giant eyes above doorways, spiders spinning webs and skeletons coming out of their graves — but a towering werewolf held 3-year-old Curran Terrell's attention the longest. His little cowboy boots were rooted to the cold sidewalk below him, mouth slightly agape, and eyes gazing into the monsters ever-shifting pupils.
For as long as people can remember, Harrison Boulevard has been packed with witches, ghosts and other spooktacular decorations on the days leading up to Halloween. On Oct. 31, families come trick-or-treating down the old street, waiting in lines for candy and admiring the festive homes.
Meridian resident Abby Terrell took her three kids on a walk down Harrison on Wednesday, since they're too young to last long enough to trick or treat there. The three kids will be dressing up as skeletons and go trick-or-treating in their Meridian neighborhood.
"I would love to live on Harrison someday," Terrell said, admiring the decorations.
Kari Forney and her family moved into their home on Harrison in the summer of 2021. The home has been in her husband's family since 1955, making them the third generation in the family to own it.
"Our house is so special," Forney said. "Harrison is so special."
With help from Linen and Loot, planning for this year's decorations started last year, Forney said, although she said she was one of the last people to put up decorations, setting up the webs on Oct. 11. Her idea was to keep the same theme and add to it every year, while keeping the decorations kid friendly.
"The house is built for this. It's just such a great house. It's just always had such happy energy," she said. "I'm just glad that we can continue to do it and people enjoy doing it."
Last year, she decorated for Halloween and had a "low turn out" of 2,500 trick-or-treaters coming to their home, Forney said.
"The most Harrison's ever had was 5,000, and that was in 2019," she said.
To handle the number of trick-or-treaters every year, the Forneys ask each of their friends to bring a bag of candy when they arrive on Halloween. During their annual themed Halloween party, adults take turns handing out candy. More recently, the Forney kids go trick-or-treating around 5 p.m. so they can get back early enough to hand out candy to the other kids.
“I love seeing all the kids walking around on the weekends," Forney said. "People really are very respectful, which is nice."
While Forney loves to be involved with the holiday celebrations, she said setting up outside decorations for Halloween is not a requirement for the neighborhood.
"I don't think there's any real pressure to do it unless you really want to," she said. "I love being able to support it and my husband is obviously supportive, too, because he grew up in the house. It's just a really special place and glad that we could continue the family tradition of such a fun event."
Harrison Boulevard is famous for its holiday decorations, particularly during Halloween and Christmas.
"I don't know when it officially started. I grew up in Boise and it was a thing even then," said North End Neighborhood Association Communications Chair Autumn Street. "If you live in the north end, you trick or treated on Harrison, so it's sort of been a long standing tradition. ... It has gotten bigger and better every year."
This year could be a record breaking Halloween experience, Street said.
"With the turnout for the Hyde Park Street Fair, we're just seeing such a hunger for a return to normal and people are so happy to be out there and seeing each other and meeting in the community like this," Street said. "We're very much looking forward to normal."
Anticipating heavy foot traffic this Halloween, neighbors reached out to Ada County Highway District to have Harrison Boulevard closed to motorized vehicles. The street will only be open to pedestrians from 4-10 p.m., Street said. The street will also have portable toilets to accommodate everyone who will be on Harrison for Halloween.
Street said Harrison is open to anyone on Halloween night.
"It is the epicenter of the Boise universe on Halloween," Street said. "There's just something magical about transforming into another character for the evening and seeing so many other people dressed up all around you, and it's just fun."
This will be the first full-scale Halloween for Harrison after the pandemic, Street said.
"Even if you don't trick or treat and you don't have kids, everyone is wearing costumes," she said. "It's an experience that you shouldn't miss."