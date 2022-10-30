Support Local Journalism


BOISE — There are plenty of decorative terrors down Harrison Boulevard — giant eyes above doorways, spiders spinning webs and skeletons coming out of their graves — but a towering werewolf held 3-year-old Curran Terrell's attention the longest. His little cowboy boots were rooted to the cold sidewalk below him, mouth slightly agape, and eyes gazing into the monsters ever-shifting pupils.

For as long as people can remember, Harrison Boulevard has been packed with witches, ghosts and other spooktacular decorations on the days leading up to Halloween. On Oct. 31, families come trick-or-treating down the old street, waiting in lines for candy and admiring the festive homes. 

