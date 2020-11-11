BOISE — The Boise City Council on Tuesday confirmed Mayor Lauren McLean's pick for fire chief, Mark Niemeyer. While Niemeyer received unanimous support, council members criticized the hiring process, led by McLean.
On Nov. 2, McLean announced she had selected Niemeyer, Meridian's longtime fire chief who earlier this year became Meridian's emergency operations manager.
All six council members at Tuesday's meeting said they supported Niemeyer filling the role of Boise fire chief, which has been vacant since March.
Council President Elaine Clegg said she is "delighted" that Niemeyer wants to be Boise's fire chief. She praised his work on a joint powers task force that coordinates emergency services among municipalities in Ada County. Clegg also commended Niemeyer's commitment to work with Boise's firefighter union — which backed Niemeyer, BoiseDev reported — and collaborate with city leadership.
"I think the fire department will be well-served," she said.
Niemeyer, Meridian’s fire chief for more than a decade, was named emergency operations manager to coordinate COVID-19 response and resources. Prior to joining the Meridian Fire Department, he spent 10 years working for Ada County Paramedics.
"I am honored and humbled for this confirmation and to be the next fire chief for the city of Boise and the Boise Fire Department," Niemeyer said at Tuesday's council meeting. "I'm greatly looking forward to working with the mayor, the city leadership team, the members of the fire department and especially the community, to talk about how we can provide better excellence in service."
Niemeyer, who will take the helm Nov. 30, replaces former Chief Dennis Doan. Doan resigned his position earlier this year amid pressure from McLean, who took office in January.
Clegg as well as City Council President Pro Tem Holli Woodings were critical of the process that led to Niemeyer's selection.
After a nationwide search, the city in September narrowed the field to two candidates — Adrian Sheppard, the fire chief in Richmond, California; and Scott Walker, assistant fire chief in the Phoenix Fire Department.
The candidates were invited to Boise and interviewed by community stakeholders, fire department staff and union leadership, among others.
On Nov. 2, McLean made a surprising announcement that Niemeyer was her pick. Niemeyer was not mentioned as a finalist, nor did he take part in an online panel during which Sheppard and Walker answered questions from the press and the public. City of Boise communications manager Seth Ogilvie told the Idaho Press that Niemeyer did not initially apply for the job, and the mayor reached out to him.
The week before the announcement Walker withdrew his application, leaving Sheppard as the sole publicized finalist. Sheppard, who spoke to the Idaho Press the day of Niemeyer's announcement, said he didn't know why he wasn't selected, but he praised Boise city leaders for their professionalism.
"These processes are always really competitive," Sheppard said. "More times than not, it's not you. Obviously, I'm disappointed in the result, but you live with that.
"I think it's probably better if you have someone who's homegrown," Sheppard added.
Woodings on Tuesday said she was disappointed in the hiring process.
"With the way that this was announced, we never had the chance and the opportunity to really objectively evaluate Mr. Niemeyer's qualifications and his work history and his expertise," she said. "At that point, when it's already been introduced to the community, you can't separate any of those things from the human factors and the very real implications of making any decision other than to confirm. That's what kept me up at night for the last week."
Woodings ultimately supported Niemeyer's confirmation because she said she was assured by McLean's confidence in Niemeyer.
McLean on Tuesday referred to a conversation with Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling to explain why she hired Niemeyer. McLean said Kling told her a hiring process works when the person making the hire learns from conversations with the candidate, the team that person will work with and the community.
McLean said through those conversations she learned the fire chief needed to be someone that could partner with city department leaders, could be a mentor to firefighters and deputy chiefs in the fire department and could collaborate with agencies around the Treasure Valley.
"While it wasn't what any of us expected, that process did work," she said.