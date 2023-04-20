Support Local Journalism


NAMPA — As birds chirped and children explored a nearby sandy mound, local and national officials who oversee Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge announced a new infusion of funding for the beloved open space in Nampa’s backyard.

Conservation Announcement

Children play in the background as Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks during a visit to the Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge on Thursday. Haaland and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Martha Williams announced a $1 million investment for conservation partnerships at the refuge.

The refuge will receive $1 million annually to help build out its community programs, particularly those that reduce barriers to access for communities of color. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Martha Williams spoke as part of the announcement, which was attended by children and families, refuge volunteers, Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling, Canyon County commissioners, and representatives of the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho, among others.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks during a visit to the Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge, Thursday, April 20, 2023. Haaland and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Martha Williams announced a $1 million investment for conservation partnerships at the refuge.

