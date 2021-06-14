Gov. Phil Batt book signing Tuesday at Rediscovered Books
Author Rod Gramer and former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt will be at Rediscovered Books in Boise from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday for a book signing for Gramer’s new book, “Lucky: The Wit and Wisdom of Phil Batt,” which was released in April.
The book was edited by Gramer, a longtime Idaho political observer. The book includes an extended interview with the former governor, who just turned 94, and provides “insight into his career, his views on current and past events, and his relationships with other Idaho political titans, including the late Governor Cecil Andrus and the late U.S. Senator Jim McClure,” according to a news release.
“In ‘Lucky: The Wit and Wisdom of Governor Phil Batt,’ Batt, tells us that he has lived a ‘lucky’ life,” the release said. “It is true that the former governor has lived a charmed life, but it took more than luck for his half-century long and distinguished political career.”
Rediscovered Books is at 180 N. 8th St. in Boise.
Saltzer Surgery Center to host grand opening Wednesday
Saltzer Surgery Center will host a grand opening ceremony and tours Wednesday, June 16, at the Ten Mile Medical Campus, 875 S. Vanguard Way.
A Meridian Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting will be held at 3 p.m., followed by tours from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Masks are required.
Saltzer Surgery Center is a joint venture between Intermountain Healthcare and community physicians. It offers offers same-day surgical procedures with five operating rooms and a procedure room equipped with the latest technology and staffed by an experienced clinical team, a Saltzer Health news release said.
For information, go to saltzersurgerycenter.com.