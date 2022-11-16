Four Dead University of Idaho

This July 2022 photo provided by Jazzmin Kernodle shows University of Idaho students Xana Kernodle, right, and Ethan Chapin on a boat on Priest Lake, in Idaho. Both students were among four found stabbed to death in an off-campus rental home on Nov. 13. 

 Jazzmin Kernodle via AP

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — Police in the college town of Moscow scheduled a news conference for Wednesday afternoon to discuss the slayings of four University of Idaho students in a rental house near campus.

Some of the families of the students have been urging police to release more information about the killings and to reveal why they think there is no ongoing danger to the community.

Four Dead University of Idaho

This December 2021 photo provided by Jazzmin Kernodle shows father Jeff Kernodle, left, Xana, middle, and Jazzmin, in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Xana was among one of four University of Idaho students found stabbed to death in an off-campus rental home on Nov. 13, 2022. 

Recommended for you

Load comments