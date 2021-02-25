BOISE — The Idaho House voted along party lines Thursday to pass HB 223, the new version of Majority Leader Mike Moyle’s anti-“ballot harvesting” bill.
It passed 56-12, with all 12 House Democrats opposing it.
Moyle told the House he’s altered the bill from its original version, HB 88, to allow a family member to possess up to six ballots without becoming a felon; HB 88 limited that to just two. A non-family member still would commit a felony if they possess anyone else’s ballot. Moyle said he’s “caught a lot of heat” over his comments on the earlier version, when he said “voting shouldn’t be easy.”
“Sometimes in the heat of debate I say things I shouldn’t say,” Moyle said, “and let me make it clear: Legal voting should be easy, but cheating should be hard. And I think that what we’re trying to do with this bill is prevent the cheating … and that we don’t have nefarious things happen in the future.”
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, told the House, “I think the core problems remain here. … I feel pretty strongly that only actual bad behavior should be felonies in Idaho, and this is making good behavior a felony.” She said the bill still would make it a felony to drop off the completed ballot of an elderly neighbor at the neighbor’s request. “To make that a felony really feels at odds with what the criminal code is all about,” said Rubel, a lawyer. She noted that a similar bill was struck down as illegal in Montana, and another in Arizona is being challenged.
Moyle said, “Right now in Idaho, if I were to go into a nursing home and collect all those ballots, I could go online and see … if they’re registered Democrats or Republicans … and I could choose which ones got delivered. … I hope that you’ll support this bill and prevent a problem from coming to Idaho in the future.”
There was no other debate before the party-line vote, which sends the bill to the Senate, where it would have to clear a committee, pass the full Senate, and receive the governor’s signature to become law.