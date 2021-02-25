Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — The Idaho House voted along party lines Thursday to pass HB 223, the new version of Majority Leader Mike Moyle’s anti-“ballot harvesting” bill.

It passed 56-12, with all 12 House Democrats opposing it.

Moyle told the House he’s altered the bill from its original version, HB 88, to allow a family member to possess up to six ballots without becoming a felon; HB 88 limited that to just two. A non-family member still would commit a felony if they possess anyone else’s ballot. Moyle said he’s “caught a lot of heat” over his comments on the earlier version, when he said “voting shouldn’t be easy.”

“Sometimes in the heat of debate I say things I shouldn’t say,” Moyle said, “and let me make it clear: Legal voting should be easy, but cheating should be hard. And I think that what we’re trying to do with this bill is prevent the cheating … and that we don’t have nefarious things happen in the future.”

House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, told the House, “I think the core problems remain here. … I feel pretty strongly that only actual bad behavior should be felonies in Idaho, and this is making good behavior a felony.” She said the bill still would make it a felony to drop off the completed ballot of an elderly neighbor at the neighbor’s request. “To make that a felony really feels at odds with what the criminal code is all about,” said Rubel, a lawyer. She noted that a similar bill was struck down as illegal in Montana, and another in Arizona is being challenged.

Moyle said, “Right now in Idaho, if I were to go into a nursing home and collect all those ballots, I could go online and see … if they’re registered Democrats or Republicans … and I could choose which ones got delivered. … I hope that you’ll support this bill and prevent a problem from coming to Idaho in the future.”

There was no other debate before the party-line vote, which sends the bill to the Senate, where it would have to clear a committee, pass the full Senate, and receive the governor’s signature to become law.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments