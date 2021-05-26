Saltzer Surgery Center opened at Saltzer Health’s Ten Mile Medical Campus in Meridian, according to a news release.
The 22,500-square-foot Center at the Ten Mile Medical Campus, 875 S. Vanguard Way, Suite 120, includes five operating rooms and one procedure room. It is a joint venture from Intermountain Healthcare and community physicians, the release said.
“As a joint venture, the surgery center creates an environment focused on exceptional patient care while reducing costs to patients and increasing efficiency through centralized management,” Saltzer Health CEO Ed Castledine said in the release.
The surgical suites are designed for procedures that do not require an overnight stay, according to the release.
The Center is located on the first floor of the four-story medical building and is adjacent to Saltzer Health’s medical imaging center which has MRI, X-ray, CT, Dexa and ultrasound technology.
Dr. John Kaiser, vice president and Chief Medical Officer, said patients and providers will benefit from the close proximity of the imaging center and other services.
The Ten Mile medical campus also has 24-hour urgent care and clinics for primary care and specialists, the release said. In the coming months, a physical therapy clinic and gastroenterology center are expected to open.
Around 45 new caregivers joined the clinical team at Saltzer Surgery Center, the release said.