BOISE — The Bridge, a youth and family resource center, is now open to the public.
Located at 621 N Liberty St. in Boise across the street from the juvenile center, The Bridge is a place where young people and their families can be screened to identify areas of concern, provided with case management and support and be referred to community services.
In June 2022, Ada County received an award from the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections to establish a resource center according to the protocol established by the National Assessment Center Association. Grant funding was made possible through a $6.5 million investment by the Idaho Legislature to develop “safe teen assessment centers” across the state. Gov. Brad Little adopted a recommendation by the Idaho Behavioral Health Council to establish resource centers in Idaho.
“Talk to any school teacher, talk to any law enforcement, talk to any health care provider and they will tell you the behavioral health problems today are magnified over what they were 15 years ago,” Little said at Monday’s ribbon cutting. “… Safe teen assessment treatment centers, which we’re dedicating here today, is the next logical thing to do to try and get in front of that whole behavioral health issue. And right here’s where the good work is going to be done.”
Youth centers like The Bridge are a method of keeping juveniles out of the system, Ada County Juvenile Services Director Alison Tate said.
“Bringing them into the federal justice system is going to be much worse for them than just offering them resources,” Tate said. “We all have really old-fashioned views of dealing with kids and how we need to take them to detention to change their attitude. A lot of people still do fall back on that punishment-minded protocol.”
Previously, if Idaho had a young juvenile who needed residential care, juvenile corrections sent them to be cared for in Georgia, Little said. While the center is not residential, it will provide local care that hasn’t been available previously.
Juveniles who have behavioral health struggles are often charged with status offenses, which are only against the law because of an individual’s age — things like juvenile beyond control or runaway offenses, Tate said. While those charges may be effective short-term, they are not effective in the long term, Tate said.
“What we know to be true, and hopefully we’ll be able to prove to be true by keeping good data at the center, is that a lot of kids need to get in an activity. They might need to go talk to someone,” Tate said.
Kids are typically referred to The Bridge by law enforcement, but schools, family and peers can also refer juveniles to the resource center online.
“We have a lot of kids that are simply exhibiting what may not be great behavior, but what certainly is normal adolescent behavior: very difficult behavior,” Tate said. “We have a lot of youth in our system that were exposed to trauma as children, so that adolescent brain trauma is very difficult to deal with.”
In the Treasure Valley, kids that are referred to The Bridge are there because they’re running away from school, exhibiting defiant behavior toward parents or even self-harming.
At its core, the center approaches behavioral health problems with an eye toward empathy, not punishment, Tate said.
In order to really help kids who are struggling, centers like this are necessary, but so is education, Tate said.
“What we’ve spent a lot of time doing is educating law enforcement,” Tate said. “We’ve done 70 trainings for law enforcement last year and outreach events in the Treasure Valley.”
Since demand for a center like this has been so high, youth and families started receiving services from The Bridge in March at a temporary location.
Seventy-five percent of the youth and families referred to The Bridge between March and June 2023 received case management or participated in a screening. Of those young people screened in those few months, 85% of them screened at risk for potential emotional or behavioral problems.
The center is a part of a comprehensive behavioral health and substance abuse initiative in Idaho, Little said, and it wouldn’t be possible without the Idaho Legislature, which has fully implemented and funded every recommendation behavioral health has provided.
“The sooner we can get to these kids, the sooner we can get them the help they need, the sooner we can get them to support means that their families, their community are going to be safer and Idaho is going to continue to be a great place,” Little said.