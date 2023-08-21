Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — The Bridge, a youth and family resource center, is now open to the public.

Located at 621 N Liberty St. in Boise across the street from the juvenile center, The Bridge is a place where young people and their families can be screened to identify areas of concern, provided with case management and support and be referred to community services.

Bridge Youth and Family Resource Center

Gov. Brad Little delivers remarks at a ribbon-cutting event for the Bridge Youth and Family Resource Center on Monday in Boise.
Bridge Youth and Family Resource Center

Visitors tour the Bridge Youth and Family Resource Center in Boise during a ribbon cutting and open house event on Monday.

Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com

Recommended for you

Load comments