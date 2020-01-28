BOISE — Idaho could save money long-term by building new prisons, according to a new state report released Tuesday.
Current state prison facilities are older and inefficient, the report by the Legislature’s Office of Performance Evaluations found, pushing up operating costs, including staffing needs.
“We project that over the life of the prison, the cost savings achieved by having a new and more modern prison would offset the costs to construct the prison,” evaluator Susie Bergeron told the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee, which commissioned the report on managing Idaho’s prison capacity.
Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, the co-chair of the joint committee, said she “wasn’t too surprised” by that finding, given the high costs of housing state prison inmates in county jails or shipping them to far-off, out-of-state private prisons.
“I think that’s probably true,” she said. “Of course, the lowest cost of all would be to find a way to have fewer people incarcerated.”
The report found that Idaho’s prison population has been growing faster than the state’s population as a whole since 2015, after previously growing at about the same rate as the general population from 2012 to 2015. Just since 2016, evaluator Lance McCleve told the lawmakers, Idaho’s seen an 18% increase in inmates incarcerated in prison.
“It’s significantly different than what we’ve seen historically,” he said.
There has also been a “clear upward trend in parole revocations” since 2016, McCleve said.
The report, however, focused on prison facilities and capacity, rather than looking deeply into parole, McCleve said.
Most needed and most likely to bring cost savings, Bergeron reported, would be a new minimum security prison for men and a new medium-security prison for women. Currently, about 1,000 male inmates are classified as minimum security, she said, but are “incarcerated in medium-security prisons at unnecessarily high costs.”
The report also found that a new medium-security prison for women located in the Treasure Valley, rather than in Pocatello, the location of the existing Idaho women’s prison, would save the state money. The current Pocatello facility, the report found, has an inefficient design that leads to high security staffing needs.
“If that prison were located in the Treasure Valley, it would reduce the need for transporting inmates across the state,” Bergeron told the lawmakers. Also, it “would probably place more women inmates closer to their children. … It is an economically viable option.”
Modern prison facilities, like the Idaho State Correctional Center, the state’s newest prison, feature a design that permits “continuous observation” of inmates by security staff, evaluator Casey Petti explained. Most of Idaho’s prison facilities have much older designs that don’t have that, due to designs with long and branching hallways, meaning both decreased safety and greater staffing needs.
The report also found millions in deferred maintenance needs at Idaho’s prisons, a backlog that’s growing; and said that Idaho’s prison system forecasts population inmate trends using just a two-year forecast, and should instead move to more long-term forecasting and a master planning process.
Josh Tewalt, state corrections director, said he agreed with those points, and that they “all ring true.”
“Some of the (Corrections) Board’s considerations, given the current state of affairs,” Tewalt said, are to take a “balanced approach of really focusing on improving outcomes … but also getting serious about taking care of the very real and long-overdue capacity needs of this agency.”
Jared Larsen, criminal justice policy adviser to Gov. Brad Little, told the joint committee, “The governor understands this is a twofold issue. One, we have to decrease demands for beds in our correctional system, and two, we have to increase capacity as well.”
That’s why the governor is committed to adding “re-entry centers” in every community in the state, Larsen said, designed both to provide beds and to ease the transition back into the community for inmates who are returning home after doing their time. The vast majority of Idaho’s prisoners eventually are released back into the community.
Little is proposing several pieces of legislation this year, Larsen said. They include:
- HB 373, in partnership with Rep. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, to expand training and work opportunities for inmates in state custody.
- SB 1232, in partnership with Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, to create inmate savings accounts for re-entry so when they leave prison, offenders “start their life back in society with a leg up rather than with nothing.”
- The new Community Intervention & Connection Stations program, for which Little is proposing a nearly $6 million investment next year, would focus on providing services to the 2,000 parolees at highest risk of reoffending, to help them instead succeed, providing everything from substance abuse treatment and drug testing to transitional housing.
- A new “Criminal Justice Integrated Data System,” in partnership with Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Moscow, that Larsen said is aimed at “so much in this space in criminal justice that we know that we do not know.” The idea is to gather data across state and local governments that’s currently kept separately, “that if aggregated together in a legally protected place, would allow you all as legislators, and us together as policy makers on this front, to know more about the effects of long sentencing, the effects of mandatory minimum sentencing, the effects of long stints on probation and parole, or any number of issues that I know you as legislators have contemplated,” Larsen told the committee.
Rubel said Idaho’s prison population shouldn’t be growing significantly faster than the state’s population as a whole; Idaho’s seeing lots of population growth, she said, and the newcomers seem to be generally law-abiding citizens. “Something’s wrong there,” Rubel said. “There’s really no rational reason.”
“I hope to see us taking a hard look at criminal justice reform,” she said.