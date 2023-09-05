Matthew Tranquill, a news veteran and digital advertising pioneer with a proven record of enhancing community newspapers, has joined the Idaho Press as publisher and Idaho regional president.
“I am eager to get started in this new opportunity and get involved with this great community,” Tranquill said as he began his duties Tuesday.
In communities he has served previously, Tranquill has made it a point to develop deep and diverse partnerships that will give the community the information it needs to thrive and grow.
“Quality journalism is essential in any community, and building relationships with the readers and stakeholders is crucial for the success of any media outlet. I believe that the Idaho Press has a vital role in informing the public and providing accurate and unbiased news. We will continue to grow and serve the community with integrity and professionalism," Tranquill said Tuesday.
“Building relationships and understanding the needs and views of the community is crucial for any community-minded company, especially a leading news media organization such as the Idaho Press,” he said.
Early in his career, Tranquill was the advertising manager and director at The Parkersburg News and Sentinel in West Virginia. His success there led to a promotion to regional advertising director at The Parkersburg News and Sentinel and The Marietta Times, where he grew sales annually.
Later, as the publisher at The Bartlesville (Okla.) Examiner-Enterprise, where he supervised a team of 25 staff, Tranquill drove a reorganization that sought to engage more young people while maintaining older readers. He was central in the Examiner-Enterprise receiving the Best Newspaper in Oklahoma award in 2018 — a high honor for a newspaper.
While serving as the president at Rapid City (Iowa) Journal, he transformed that newspaper by boosting the relationship with the community and launching Amplified Rapid City, a full-service franchise digital advertising agency. He was on the board of Elevate Rapid City, which combined multiple organizations to support overall business growth across the entire city.
In his last position as regional president of Lee Enterprises Cedar Valley and North Iowa region, he was tapped to transform the daily newspapers from a print-first to a digital powerhouse marketing agency.
With all this experience, Tranquill is bringing a robust set of skills to the Idaho Press and the area that will help all stakeholders work together for the success of the community.
“It is crucial for any media company to offer more than just print advertising to attract and retain business partners. In today’s digital age, businesses need a variety of marketing channels to reach their target audiences. Here at Idaho Press we offer a variety of effective advertising solutions for our partners to target different audiences and reach their marketing objectives,” Tranquill said.
Tranquill holds a bachelor of arts in political and economic philosophy from Wheeling Jesuit University. He is always eager to learn and apply new skills to foster productive working environments. Tranquill currently lives in Nampa with his wife, Marcie, of 22 years, and their daughter, Katelyn, 11. Their son is a sophomore at Rogers State University in Claremore, Oklahoma.
“I look forward to building on the Idaho Press’s success as a local news provider and trusted business partner using the strengths of our print and growing digital platforms," Tranquill said.