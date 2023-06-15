Rick Hale Promise Academy.jpeg

Rick Hale is the new educational director at Promise Academy. The school is set to open this fall.

Originally published June 13 on IdahoEdNews.org.

Longtime Payette educator and administrator Rick Hale has been a principal without students — or a school — for the past year.

The new gymnasium for Promise Academy students.
