CALDWELL — Before she worked in corrections, Shana Zucker spent eight years working in hospitality. Her career path seemingly took a 180-degree shift in September when she traded work in a hotel for work in the Idaho Department of Probation and Parole’s District 3. But Zucker sees similarities in the work.
“It’s neat because it’s a different type of customer service,” Zucker said from her work area behind the Caldwell office’s front window one Friday morning in January.
On its face, “customer service” might seem like a strange term to use when describing work in a probation and parole office. But Zucker is one of the office’s five probation and parole support specialists, a new position created with customer service in mind.
The role has two main purposes: help probation and parole officers with administrative work so officers can spend more time in the field with those under supervision, and help those on supervision navigate the probation or parole process when they come to the office.
Idaho has the nation's highest percentage of people in prison because of supervision violations. In 2018, 5,298 people, or 62% of Idaho's prison population, were there because they violated probation or parole, according to the Council of State Governments Justice Center.
The state has felt the pressure on its prison system. Last month, the Idaho Board of Correction voted to allow the Department of Correction to enter into a private prison contract to send more than 1,000 inmates to Colorado, because there is no space in Idaho's prisons and jails. Weeks before that, Gov. Brad Little proposed a 12.1% increase to the Idaho Department of Correction’s budget.
Included in that budget, just as it was last year, was money set aside to pay for seven probation and parole specialist positions, such as the one Zucker fills. Those positions are limited service positions, said Cory Barrier, manager of the Idaho Department of Pardon and Parole District 3, which means they aren’t permanent. The Legislature approved those positions to see if they could help ease the flow of parolees and probationers into Idaho’s prisons. Five positions went to Caldwell; the other two went to Pocatello.
This year, the department once again asked for funding for those positions, although they are not yet permanent.
‘THE FACE OF THE DISTRICT’
Had someone new to parole or probation walked through the glass doors of District 3’s office a year ago, either from prison, jail, or court, they wouldn’t have seen a wall in the front lobby decorated with inspirational mantras and a Frederick Douglass quote painted in bright colors, the way they do now. They would’ve encountered one armed parole officer behind a glass window, who had to give up eight hours of their normal job every few weeks to handle the office’s front desk and take any phone calls the office received at the same time. A year ago, a new probationer or parolee would’ve filled out a form, handed it back to the officer behind the window, and the officer would’ve told them that another officer should be in touch with them in the next day or two.
“And sometimes it didn’t happen in two days — it might be a week,” Barrier said. “But those two or three days between the time you came here and showed the initiative to check in like you were supposed to, and the time you actually had an officer contact you — a lot of things could happen during that time. That’s critical.”
Today, Zucker and her coworkers conduct sit-down check-ins with every new person who enters the office. They do it in a side office, across a desk, not through glass. And a person always knows who their probation or parole officer is before they leave. Specialists work at the window in shifts, which frees up four people for other tasks.
“There’s enough of us to take the time to work with people,” said Janet Sturgill, another of the specialists in the office.
And it’s important they take that time. By the time probationers and parolees are encountering the specialists, they’ve often alienated their friends and family through criminal activity. And they haven't built up a relationship with a parole officer yet.
“We’re their only point of contact,” said Jamie Pennington, who was working at the window on what she said was a slow day last month.
So they try to be sensitive to that vulnerability. They try to make their office approachable, stringing up lights and setting up a homey lamp in the center of the room. There’s an ongoing game of Djenga and classic rock on the radio. The mood is bright, not punitive. When the specialists meet with clients for the first time, they find out what the person needs — if they have a place to stay, transportation, food, clothing. The specialists have some emergency food on hand for rare situations, and they have a list of places to get food for free, housing options, places to go for clothing.
When interviewing candidates for the specialist position, Barrier said the department was “very selective and talked about customer service.”
“Because you are essentially the face of the district,” Barrier said. “You’re the first person that people see when they walk in, so we sold it in that manner. … You play a critical role in helping people be successful. They’re the face of the district.”
DIFFICULTY
The job is not always easy. Pennington recalled an incident in January when parole officers had to arrest a man in the office’s lobby. He was there with his girlfriend and his children were in the car in the parking lot, said Sylvia Renteria, another specialist. His girlfriend was so upset about his arrest an officer had to calm her down.
Her children were still in the car though; one was an infant and one was only a few years old, Renteria said. Children aren’t generally supposed to be in the office, because some probationers and parolees are court ordered not to be around them. So, Pennington remembered, the specialists took the children back into the office and colored with the older child until a probation and parole officer resolved the situation.
"We pretty much rocked the baby to sleep," Renteria remembered.
In another January incident, a man on probation stormed into the office, furious he’d been arrested on a book-and-release warrant he hadn’t known about.
Although they are at the front of the office, specialists don’t handle potentially dangerous situations. One parole officer is still dedicated to working in the office every day, though they’re not working at the front window. In this case, the parole officer working there that day calmed the man down.
Specialists aren’t certified through Peace Officer Standards and Training the way law enforcement officers are, so they don’t have the same training as officers.
So, Zucker said, specialists take precautions when they’re working with clients, especially because they conduct check-ins in a side office with new probationers and parolees they’ve never met before. Specialists never walk in front of clients, she said. When they work with the person in the side office, they never let that person block the doorway. They communicate with their coworkers too.
“We always tell each other where we are,” she said.
HELPING OFFICERS
It’s a rough estimate, but Barrier believes, at a pay rate of about $16.64 an hour, the specialists are saving each officer in the district 3.7 hours of administrative work per week. That adds up to 192.4 hours in a year.
“That’s a month and a half, that’s six weeks of time where you’re sitting at a computer,” he said. “And granted that’s an estimate, but I feel pretty confident that it’s in the ballpark.”
The specialists have taken on a myriad of administrative duties parole officers used to have to perform — while still balancing an average caseload of about 80 people, Barrier said.
Aside from the check-ins, which usually take 20 or 30 minutes, specialists handle the paperwork if an officer has to make an arrest. They also might go through an officer’s caseload to see which low-risk clients might qualify for early release.
They’ve made things more efficient, too. They've shifted the process of collecting costs of supervision from clients. Where once it was a time-consuming process involving paper mail, they found a way to handle the process in a single bulk email.
The team’s latest challenge, Zucker said, was simplifying the process of out-of-state transfers for those under supervision — for example, if a person is sentenced in Idaho, but wants to complete probation in Washington, it takes hours to approve.
All of which was work parole officers in the district used to have to do.
Perhaps most helpful to parole officers, Barrier said, is that the specialists check parole officers’ voicemails when officers take time off.
“For (officers), if you take some time off, you’re coming back to just a nightmare. … You got 100 voicemails and whatever else blew up on your caseload,” Barrier said.
Specialists can answer more mundane questions from people on supervision. They also can let another officer know if the situation is serious enough, such as if a client is experiencing a crisis.
EXPANSION
The Idaho Department of Correction is still gathering data about the specialist pilot program, to later present to the Legislature and, possibly, ask for more positions. Barrier said he believes the other districts within the Idaho Department of Probation and Parole would appreciate having specialists of their own.
And not only are they beneficial in the positions they currently serve, Barrier said, but he believes the job could serve as a stepping stone to a job as an officer as well.
It’s something Pennington, who just graduated from Boise State University in May, said she wants to do.
“(Parolees and probationers) are our neighbors," she said, "They’re everyone you interact with on a daily basis, and if you treat them like ‘oh my gosh, you’re a criminal,’ that’s not going to help."