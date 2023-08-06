As the new school year approaches, principals in West Ada and Boise school districts are gearing up for a new set of students. Some are also gearing up for their first year as a principal.
Still, experienced and new principals often have similar goals for their students that revolve around learning, academics and support.
WEST ADAThis year, West Ada has four new principals: Jeff Christopherson at Hunter Elementary, Meg McGroarty at Renaissance High School, Courtney Parker at Meridian Elementary, and Allie Jacobs at Seven Oaks Elementary.
This is Christopherson’s first year as a principal. He got the job after working as a principal intern at Willow Creek and Star Elementary last year for West Ada.
“I got to work with two great principals at two different elementary schools and really the goal of the program is to grow leadership from within,” Christopherson said. “Principals have a significant impact on the building and if the district can make sure that principles are supported through and through that building is going to get a better chance of success.”
This is Christopherson’s third year in the district and his 13th year in elementary schools — 11 years of that was teaching grades first through fifth.
“I have a whole host of experiences and none of them have been here at Hunter and so I feel that I come with a fresh set of eyes and a fresh perspective that can help fine tune some of the things here,” Christopherson said.
Having such an impact on the community around Hunter Elementary gets Christopherson up in the morning, he said, although it’s not lost on him that many of the teachers around him are veterans.
“It’s my goal to learn from and get to know the great teachers here and then see what we can do to tweak and fine-tune things to make sure that all of our systems are pointing in the right direction,” Christopherson said. “My goal is that at Hunter, we’re the top-performing elementary school.”
Based on what he’s seen in the teachers and community, Hunter is likely to reach that goal this year, Christopherson said. But numbers are not the only thing he has his eyes on.
“Our kids are so young and they deserve just a place that’s fun and exciting and a great place to be,” Christopherson said.
This year, Christopherson hopes to help students achieve in the classroom while having fun at school.
McGroarty’s goals for students at Renaissance High are a little different.
McGroarty has teaching experience in three different states and has worked with high schoolers for 17 years. This is her 12th year in school administration.
“It’s not my first rodeo,” McGroarty said. “I think that kids are amazing. You know, I have worked at the high school level for as long as I have, because I love this age group. They’re right on the cusp of that next part of their journey, and I’m excited to be a part of helping them figure out what that looks like.”
McGroarty has experience with International Baccalaureate, a program offered at Renaissance High. At the end of 10th grade, students choose between the Associate of Arts and the IB program.
“We have really high, high-achieving students on the IB side of things, but they tend to be a little tightly wound. And I say that with all love and affection because I live with that child and I’m married to that,” McGroarty said. “How can we give them supports and structures to maybe take a little bit of that pressure off while still maintaining those high levels of achievement?”
Career Technical Programs are also available at the high school. One of McGroarty’s goals is to help support all students better, regardless of what program they’re involved in, creating a more unified school.
“We more than double in size with our CTE population coming in the six comprehensive high schools,” McGroarty said. “We want to unify these two seemingly, you know, almost polar opposite groups of students together into a more integrated, comprehensive mix.”
The common belief and misconception is that CTE students are not “good at school” or are somehow less intelligent than other students, McGroarty said, but CTE students are just as brilliant as IB students. Oftentimes the separation comes down to where a students’ interests or talents are.
“It’s not an intelligence thing. And I think too often we kind of separate those groups because of that,” she said. “Every kid is really hard-working.”
As this is her first year in West Ada, McGroarty is focused on building relationships and trust with students, parents and staff this year.
“My family is everything to me and I expect that that’s the same for every parent who walks through the door,” McGroarty said. “I will never forget that the child sitting across from me is somebody’s baby. And I will never forget that the parent who comes to me who is frustrated or has a concern or has a celebration is doing everything they can and working like crazy for their baby.”
BOISEThis year, Boise has 12 new principals: Gale Zickefoose at East Junior High, Regina Hoffman-Flock at Whittier Elementary School, Josh Hackenberg at Adams Elementary School, Deb Watts at Boise High School, Wendi Forrey at Dallas Harris Elementary, Abram Lines at Grace Jordan Elementary, Fernanda Brendefur at Horizon Elementary, Eva Meyerhoeffer at Mountain View Elementary, Trevor McKenna at Riverglen Junior High, Amy Pinkerman at Shadow Hills Elementary, Charlene Gimlin at Valley View Elementary and Steve Novotny at White Pine Elementary.
Zickefoose comes to East Junior High after 33 years of experience in public school. He has been an elementary school principal for 24 years. Zickefoose was recently selected as Idaho’s National Distinguished Principal by the Idaho Association of Elementary School Principals.
“I have never experienced anything outside the elementary world and so having a chance to experience this world of secondary schools was appealing to me at this point in my career,” Zickefoose said.
He was most recently the principal at Shadow Hills Elementary. Zickefoose’s focus this year is on student learning — something he said is what all students have in common.
“One of the things that I’ve learned as an elementary principal that I think is transferable to being a secondary principal is that teachers and staff at the secondary school, I can already tell, are just as interested in seeing kids succeed as I experienced at the elementary level,” Zickefoose said.
For Whittier Elementary’s Hoffman-Flock, learning applies to her first time as a principal. Rather than seeing herself as the principal, she coined the term “lead-learner” for herself.
“There’s a lot of areas and things that I don’t know yet. So having a growth mindset and modeling that for my teachers, for my students, for my parents, that it really is about that process of learning,” Hoffman-Flock said.
But Hoffman-Flock is familiar with Whittier; in fact, last year she was the assistant principal there.
“It’s a huge privilege and responsibility, being here last year and being able to be a part of this community. Last year, we were one of the biggest elementaries in our district with the most beautifully diverse population in every sense,” Hoffman-Flock said.
She has 25 years of experience in the district. A lot of her work has been with special education. One of her biggest goals is to support staff and students to ensure that every student feels safe and connected. Without that safety, students are unable to engage in rigorous academics and their progress is affected.
“I belong with elementary-age students. The joy and the connection that you make and the growth is pretty incredible at this level,” Hoffman-Flock said. “My passion is the belief in providing education for every student. I think that’s the beauty and the responsibility of public education and in Boise, that’s a deep belief in our district: meeting every child with where they’re at, and supporting them to make growth and find the joy of learning.”