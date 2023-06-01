Primary Health Meridian Pediatrics facade

Primary Health's Pediatric Urgent Care, located in Meridian.

 Photo courtesy of Primary Health

Primary Health will open Canyon County’s first pediatric urgent care clinic in Nampa this fall.

The new pediatric clinic will be the health care provider’s second pediatrics clinic, and will be located at 700 Caldwell Blvd., which used to house one of the health care provider’s Nampa clinics. Last year, Primary Health staff announced plans to relocate that clinic about a mile away to a remodeled bank building located at 1820 Caldwell Blvd.

