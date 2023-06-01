The facility will offer routine check-ups by appointment as well as urgent care for children ranging from newborns to 17-year-olds, said Chryssa Rich, Primary Health’s director of marketing. Children will not need to be established with a pediatrician at the clinic in order to receive urgent care there, she said.
Primary Health opened its first pediatrics clinic in Meridian in 2019, and has received glowing feedback, Rich said. The clinic has family and kid-friendly features, including kid-sized toilets and easy-to-sanitize waiting areas, Rich said.
“Little details like that help put parents at ease and also make it a more pleasant experience for kids as well in terms of colors, size of furniture, and the general feeling in the clinic,” she said.
Primary Health has been interested in expanding its pediatric services to Canyon County for a while, Rich said.
“There’s a huge need for pediatric care in Canyon County, and we’re excited to be able to meet that need,” Rich said.
Idaho is last in the nation for the number of pediatricians per 100,000 children, according to data from the American Board of Pediatrics (Puerto Rico is listed as 52nd).
The nationwide state average for pediatricians is 74.5 per 100,000 children, according to the data; Idaho’s average among all of its counties is 35.8 pediatricians per 100,000 children. While Ada County has about 65 pediatricians per 100,000 children, Canyon County falls short of Idaho's average, at just 24 pediatricians per 100,000 children.
The clinic opening is exciting for Primary Health pediatric staff who live in Canyon County, Rich said.
"It's a really great opportunity for them to care for patients a little closer to home."