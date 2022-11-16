Dianna-and-Teegan-hiking_blue-sky_hidden-springs-e1668468977172.jpeg

Idaho Access Project President Dianna Willis, pictured here hiking in Idaho with her service dog, Teegan, said the nonprofit hopes to find solutions to challenges that people with disabilities face every day just to get out and to recreate.

 Courtesy of Erik Kingston

Originally published Nov. 15 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.It all started because they couldn’t safely access their own neighborhoods.

Now, the volunteers who make up the Idaho Access Project are taking on projects large and small to ensure Idahoans of all abilities can access the Gem State’s ample parks and recreation opportunities, accessible housing, its strong economy – and even the ballot box.

Idaho Access Project 2.jpeg

From right to left, Idaho Access Project volunteers Erik Kingston, Jeremy Maxand and Dana Gover give a presentation on accessible communities at the 2022 Association of Idaho Cities conference.

