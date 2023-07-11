NAMPA — On Tuesday morning, Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke donated blood for the first time.
"I hate needles," Bedke said. "I would rather get punched in the nose and give my blood through a bloody nose than through a needle."
But despite his fear, Bedke rolled up his sleeves and donated blood. He was motivated by Caldwell resident Joshua Winkelman, who spoke about how his son James was directly impacted by blood donors, during the grand opening celebration for a new Red Cross Blood Donation Center on 5820 E Franklin Road in Nampa.
Winkelman's 9-year-old son, James, has recently started recovery from acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a type of cancer in the blood and bone marrow.
"James has been out of treatment for two months now and is starting down a road towards total recovery, and while I'm very excited to finally be out of the woods, I will never forget the people that helped us when we were lost in the dark," Winkelman said. "The Red Cross, the volunteers, and the people who donated saved my son's life. There's no ifs, ands, or buts about that."
The new 6,000-square-foot facility aims to continue that life-saving work. The facility will eventually have 17 beds and 25 staff members, according to Nicole Sirak Irwin, American Red Cross CEO for the Idaho, Montana, and East Oregon region. The facility is one of the largest in the country, Sirak Irwin said.
"If you have cancer or a number of other serious conditions, you need platelets," Sirak Irwin said. "There's a shortage of them typically, and so we really wanted to make sure that we were expanding the capacity here to collect that life-saving platelet."
Kids like James are often recipients of those donations. James was diagnosed with leukemia in 2019. During the first year of treatment, he was in the hospital receiving a blood transfusion once a month, Winkelman said. All of that changed when the pandemic started.
Hospitals were forced to ration blood supplies, giving transfusions only to those in the most dire need, Winkelman said. James missed some transfusions, getting sicker and sicker until he was approved to receive more blood.
"If he didn't have that (blood), it didn't matter if the treatment was successful — he wouldn't have made it," Winkelman said.
Blood donations aren't something someone typically thinks about until they have to, Winkelman said, but after every transfusion, he watched his son have more energy and feel stronger.
"Though my son will hopefully never have to go through this awful experience ever again, he's far from the only child in need," Winkelman said.
The Red Cross collects, processes and distributes about 40% of the nation's blood supply, collecting around 12,500 blood and 3,000 platelet donations a day, according to The American Red Cross. Every day, the Red Cross needs 13,000 blood donations to meet patients' needs across the country.
"We always have a shortage of blood in the summer," Sirak Irwin said. "People are on vacation and we have more car accidents and a need. So right now, we're in a shortage."
Around 38% of Americans are eligible to give blood, but less than 10% donate, according to The Community Blood Center. One of the reasons Idaho was selected for a new facility like this one is because Idahoans are "generous with blood donations," Sirak Irwin said.
"I am really blessed that I've never had the need to receive blood. But I do feel a responsibility to give back. And I think we all do," Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said. "There's a responsibility that when we have our health, that's the time to give. And so I'm thankful to have the opportunity to give and for it to be convenient to do so."
Although he was apprehensive at first, the worst part of the blood donation was the build-up, Bedke said.
"It's all in your head. It doesn't hurt," Bedke said. "...I just couldn’t be more pleased about things like this for our state. We have a great place to live and it’s because of things like this."