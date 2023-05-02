Support Local Journalism


MERIDIAN — Meridian is home to the newest combined Air Force and Air National Guard recruiting office.

Located at 5956 N Linder Road, the “Total Force Recruiting Office” is only the third such recruiting office in the nation, said Meridian City Councilmember Brad Hoaglun at the facility’s ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon.

Brig. Gen. Tim Donnellan speaks as members of the United States Air Force and the Idaho Air National Guard gather to celebrate the state’s first Total Force Recruiting Office in Meridian, Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

