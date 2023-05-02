Brig. Gen. Tim Donnellan speaks as members of the United States Air Force and the Idaho Air National Guard gather to celebrate the state’s first Total Force Recruiting Office in Meridian, Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Air Force Col. Joseph Egresits, 372nd Recruiting Group Commander, speaks as members of the United States Air Force and the Idaho Air National Guard gather to celebrate the state’s first Total Force Recruiting Office in Meridian, Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
MERIDIAN — Meridian is home to the newest combined Air Force and Air National Guard recruiting office.
Located at 5956 N Linder Road, the “Total Force Recruiting Office” is only the third such recruiting office in the nation, said Meridian City Councilmember Brad Hoaglun at the facility’s ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon.
The office is the first tenant to occupy the space and will offer recruitment for the Air Force and Space Force, including the Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard, and Air Force Civilian Service.
Hoaglun said when his father worked at Meridian High School as a teacher and guidance counselor, he would encourage students to consider military service as a post-high school career option.
“It doesn’t have to be because you don’t have a plan, or because your grades are poor,” he said. “It’s because you can have a purpose and you can do things and go places that only are afforded to you because of the U.S. military.” He thanked the service members for choosing to locate the facility in Meridian.
Brig. Gen. Tim Donnellan, assistant general with the Air National Guard, said locating the facility in Meridian was made possible by civilian leadership, military leadership, and Gov. Brad Little working together.
The facility is part of an effort to optimize efficiency across the military, he said. The Air Force is at its smallest since World War II, “and yet we are the most heavily tasked in our history,” he said. (The Air Force became its own military branch in 1947, separating from the Army.)
“Frankly, we are out of money,” Donnellan said, “and we cannot do things like we used to … so things like a Total Force Recruiting (Office) is exactly the type of thing that our American taxpayers demand of our government, and especially of our military.”
Retention is a problem for every member of the military, he said. Therefore, the onus is on everyone to bring prospective service members to recruitment facilities, he said.
Air Force Col. Joseph Egresits, 372nd recruiting group commander, said that military service in some communities “seems to be a lost art.”
“I’ve been approached a couple of times in this crowd asked about, ‘is our recruiting in crisis?’” Egresits said. “‘Has the culture changed so much that young people don’t want to serve?’ And I’ve been happy to respond, ‘absolutely — across our country, we do have a tremendous number of young people that do want to serve and are delighted to bring their talents to our Air Force and Space Force.'”
Donnellan called on the public to consider a life of military service.
“For those of you who are listening to this or may read this, my charge is to you to live a life of higher purpose,” Donnellan said. “Live a life of self-sacrifice, and serve something better than yourself, and consider serving your country. Walk through these doors and have a better life.”