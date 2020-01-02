MIDDLETON — The new Middleton mayor and City Council were sworn in Thursday night.
Former Canyon County Commissioner Steve Rule was sworn in as Middleton mayor. Tim O’Meara joined the City Council, along with incumbents Carrie Huggins and Jeff Garner.
Rule, who is also the owner of Rule Sales and Service, replaced former Mayor Darin Taylor.
The elected officials were sworn in by Middleton Treasurer Wendy Miles.
Before Rule was sworn in, Taylor told the council members and audience, "It has been a fun, hard, and not fun 8 years.
"Mayors have come before me. I took the baton, ran my race and now I am passing the baton to Steve Rule," Taylor said.
After Rule was sworn in, Taylor gave Rule the keys to the city and switched his name tag with one identifying Rule as the mayor.
Rule gave Taylor a parting gift and said, "I truly appreciate the last eight years. It is very difficult and not always appreciated fully, but I appreciate it fully."
Rule said last month his main goals after taking office are filling the vacant city-clerk position, fixing transportation throughout the city and investing in commercial growth.
He said he plans to make a smooth transition by keeping the same staff, as long as they want to remain working for him.
"A lot of my favorite memories are here," Rule said after being sworn in. "I've been in Middleton my whole life and it is an honor to be here."
Rule said he looks forward to working with the City Council, "a group of experienced people," he said.