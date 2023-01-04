As John Overton walked up to the podium to be sworn in as Meridian’s newest city councilmember, Councilmember Joe Borton held up his phone to take a photo. Councilmember Jessica Perreault beamed and took her own photo, as did other councilmembers. And senator-elect Treg Bernt, whose seat Overton will be filling, was in the audience.
Overton took the oath and walked up to his new seat.
“This is quite an honor to be able to continue to serve the city in this capacity,” Overton said. “I can’t tell you how passionate I am about this city, about seeing it progress into the future, how we control and manage the growth and make sure it doesn’t overwhelm us.”
Overton did not respond to a request for comment by press time. He will serve on the council until the end of 2023 and will be eligible to run to retain the seat as long as he remains a resident of District 4, according to Meridian Communications Manager Stephany Galbreaith.
The voters will determine the remainder of the term (2024-2025) in November 2023, the next general city election.
Bernt had filled the position since 2017 but resigned after he was elected to the state Senate in November.
Overton, a former Meridian Police officer, was selected as Bernt’s replacement by Mayor Robert Simison. All five applicants were interviewed by Simison, Councilmember Brad Hoaglun and Borton.
From 1989 to 2017, Overton worked for the Meridian Police Department. Since then, he has been involved with the Woodbridge Homeowners Association and served as its president the last three years.
“I have always had a passion for this city,” Overton wrote in his interest letter. “I went to Meridian Jr. High School and Meridian High School and have watched this city grow from a very small size of less than 9,000 people in 1990 to what it is today.”
On social media, Bernt congratulated Overton and said he was “a great addition.”
“John Overton was the right choice to replace me on the Meridian City Council, District 4,” Bernt wrote.
Meridian’s city councilors were similarly happy as they unanimously confirmed his appointment.
“We know he’s prepared for thankless duty because of his service to the homeowners association. And this is a slight step above,” Councilmember Luke Cavener said, to laughter. “This is a good day for our community. It’s a good win for Meridian.”
Simison worked with Overton when Simison started with the city in 2007.
“We got five candidates who were all interested. ... I think they all could have served the city in very unique ways, unique skill sets and provided value to the city,” Simison said. “I’m happy to recommend him to continue to serve and serve in the new and unique capacity.”
