John Overton

John Overton

 City of Meridian

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


As John Overton walked up to the podium to be sworn in as Meridian’s newest city councilmember, Councilmember Joe Borton held up his phone to take a photo. Councilmember Jessica Perreault beamed and took her own photo, as did other councilmembers. And senator-elect Treg Bernt, whose seat Overton will be filling, was in the audience.

Overton took the oath and walked up to his new seat.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

Recommended for you

Load comments