Jaron Crane responds to questions during a candidate forum at Nampa City Hall on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Crane on Tuesday presented a bill that would prohibit librarians from allowing minors to check out obscene materials. 

 Jake King/For The Idaho Press

The House State Affairs Committee introduced a new library bill Tuesday, aimed at protecting children from what some legislators deem inappropriate content.

The first bill brought on the subject, HB 139, died in the Education Committee last month. Rep. Jaron Crane, R-Nampa, brought the new bill with some changes.

