Ammon Bundy on Idaho Reports

Ammon Bundy on the set of Idaho Reports in 2022.

 Morgan McCollum/Idaho Reports

Originally published June 26 by Idaho Reports.Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Lynn Norton voluntarily disqualified herself as judge June 15 in the St. Luke’s lawsuit involving Ammon Bundy.

Under Idaho Court rule, Norton is not required to cite a reason as to why she left the case. On June 21, District Judge Nancy Baskin was assigned to the case.

