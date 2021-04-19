BOISE — New education legislation was introduced in the Idaho House on Monday to try to allay fears about “critical race theory” being taught in Idaho schools and colleges, fears that earlier caused the House to kill both the public school budget for teachers and the higher education budget. But it immediately aroused new concerns about banning books on Idaho campuses.
“Obviously, that’s not our intent,” said Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, who is co-sponsoring the new education bill, HB 375, with Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot. “If we have to amend the thing, we can do that.”
Young told the House Ways & Means Committee, “The purpose of this legislation is to provide for dignity and non-discrimination in public education, and to establish fiscal policy relative to sectarian tenets.”
The new bill defines teaching “critical race theory” or related concepts as “sectarian” concepts, and says they’re therefore prohibited from Idaho schools and colleges by the Idaho Constitution. The Idaho Constitution, in Article IX, Section 5, prohibits any public funds from being used “in aid of any church or sectarian or religious society, or for any sectarian or religious purpose.”
The bill states, “The Idaho Legislature finds that tenets of sectarianism, such as ‘critical race theory,’ … exacerbate and inflame divisions on the basis of sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, national origin or other criteria in ways contrary to the unity of the nation and the well-being of the state of Idaho and its citizens.”
The bill also would forbid advocating for racist or sexist principles, or using any educational materials advocating them, in Idaho schools or colleges. It’s the ban on using materials that brought on the book-banning concerns.
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, who objected to introducing the bill based on that clause, said she’s requested an Idaho Attorney General’s opinion. “This all kind of got sprung on us,” she said, noting that she hadn’t seen the bill language before the Monday committee meeting at which it was introduced on a party-line vote.
“The language in here just says you can’t talk about it at all, from any perspective,” she said. “Maybe we’re back to banning Huckleberry Finn. There’s plenty of racist content in ‘Uncle Tom’s Cabin.’ … The fact that we can’t even put those books on a syllabus, it seems to put unmanageable restrictions on academic freedom.”
The bill also appears to ban the use of primary historical documents detailing the history of hate groups such as the Ku Klux Klan, including documents from the organization itself or its leaders or adherents; books by major historical figures such as Adolph Hitler’s “Mein Kampf;” and other works written throughout history by those who have advanced the philosophies of hate-based movements, even for use in studying their history, causes or prevention.
House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, said late Monday that rather than amend the bill, “We’ll run a clean bill.”
“There are people working both in the Senate and the House to come up with some mutually approved language that is not offensive to free speech, etc.,” Bedke said, “and we’ll go from there.”
“They’re not going to throw the idea away. They’re just going to try to refine it in a way that can pass scrutiny,” he said.
“I don’t think you need to count on a book burning here any time soon,” Bedke told the Idaho Press.
HB 375 is scheduled for a public hearing on Tuesday in the House Education Committee at 8:30 a.m., though that could change.
“A lot of people looked at this,” Crabtree said. “Everyone was trying to get their own little caveats in there. I don’t even know how that got in there.”
He said, “My goal is much more simple, and that is to get a budget passed and get out of here. This appeared to be a bill that no one likes, but some could tolerate.” But if it does create a new class of banned books that can’t be studied in Idaho universities or schools no matter the context, he said, “That’s not gonna sail. That’s not the intent of what we’re trying to do.”
Quinn Perry, policy and government affairs director for the Idaho School Boards Association, said her organization is still studying the bill, but said, “We do agree that this creates a new class of prohibited materials.”
The concern that Idaho schools and colleges are indoctrinating students in “critical race theory” or “social justice” agendas has been fanned by the Idaho Freedom Foundation, which has been lobbying heavily on the issue and pushed to defeat both of the big education budgets in the House.
Perry said the school boards have “significant concerns about the 1st Amendment protections that are afforded to every teacher and student at the schoolhouse door,” based on the bill. “I think there’s a lot to be said about the implications that have yet to be uncovered,” she said.
The introduction of the new bill came as the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, which must meet to draft new education budgets, held no meeting Monday and has none scheduled on Tuesday.
Bedke said he’s still optimistic that the Legislature can wrap up this year’s session by the end of April, “but I think people are committed to seeing it through, however long that takes,” he said, adding, “within reason.”
Here are some of the other developments from the Legislature on Monday:
SIGNATURES AND POT SHOPS
Legislation designed to prevent backers of an Idaho medical marijuana initiative from collecting signatures in the parking lots of Ontario, Ore. legal pot shops – which are notoriously popular with Idahoans – ran into trouble in the House. SB 1150, sponsored by Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, and Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, would require anyone signing an initiative petition to be physically present in Idaho when they sign it. But critics said that would foreclose participation from military members stationed out of state or overseas, Idahoans on religious missions and more. Crane pulled the bill, putting it up for amendments instead of an immediate vote.
ANOTHER WHACK AT AUGUST ELECTION
The Idaho House voted – again – to eliminate the August election. An earlier House bill to do the same thing died in a Senate committee after it drew opposition from school districts and school boards across the state, who said the August election date is crucial to school districts facing budget cuts unless they pass supplemental levies. That’s because school districts set their budgets in June, and school starts in September. This time, the House amended an unrelated Senate bill, SB 1061, altering some election deadlines, to add the provision eliminating the August election date, one of four election dates Idaho has allowed since it consolidated elections to those four dates 13 years ago.
The bill then passed, 46-21. It now must return to the Senate for possible concurrence in the House amendments; if the Senate doesn’t concur, the bill dies.