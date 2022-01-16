Two hotels — the Waterwalk Hotel and Holiday Inn Express Hotel — are in the process of going up in Meridian, adding hundreds of lodging units to the area.
The Waterwalk’s project value is estimated at over $16 million, according to the city of Meridian’s December Community Development Dashboard. The value for the Holiday Inn Express Hotel is estimated at $11 million.
“We could always use more hotels,” Boise Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Carrie Westergard said. “Especially when we have big sporting events that kind of take up the whole valley.”
One such example is the US Youth Soccer Far West Regional Championships, which will take place in Boise this year, Westergard said.
There are currently 12 hotels in Meridian, according to the Visit Idaho website. Downtown Boise alone has around 1,300 hotel rooms. Ada County has 7,400 rooms, Westergard said.
The Waterwalk Hotel’s building permit is for 126 rooms and the Holiday Inn Express Hotel is for a 91-room facility, according to the development dashboard.
“With the availability of land and with the growth kind of going outward, I could definitely see where Meridian is growing in that area as well,” Westergard said.
Suburbs can be profitable areas for hotels, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, which reported hotel growth in the suburbs in 2019 after record tourism in the Philadelphia area.
The planned Meridian hotels will be near Eagle Road, which serves as an unofficial boundary line between Boise and Meridian, because the majority of Meridian is west of Eagle Road.
The pandemic has been a tough time for the travel and hotel industry. That includes in Boise, particularly on the business and corporate travel side. Weekend and leisure visitors have become more prevalent.
However, the Boise market is almost back at pre-pandemic numbers, Westergard said.
“The meetings and group business is coming back,” Westergard said. “People are really excited about Boise as a market.”
Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Boise benefited from its outdoor recreation opportunities, said Matt Borud, marketing and innovation administrator with the Idaho Department of Commerce. One advantage is outside activities have been considered safer than indoor activities during the pandemic. Idaho also has remained more open than other states during this time, he said.
Boise represents the largest percentage of business travelers in the state, but it’s unsurprising that hotels are going up in Meridian, Borud said.
“You’ve got a lot of great development out that way,” said Borud, who noted there are businesses and large employers in the central part of the valley. “You’re still only 10 minutes away from downtown Boise, 10 to 15 minutes away from the airport.”
The hotels themselves are “a great thing” for those communities, Borud said.
College of Southern Idaho Professor of Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts Dianne Jolovich agreed that it’s not surprising to see hotel growth in the suburbs.
“Boise is getting kind of landlocked,” Jolovich said. “Ada County is the biggest county … hotels go where people are.”
Idaho tourism is a multi-billion dollar industry that employs tens of thousands, Jolovich said. Tourism everywhere was decimated by the pandemic, she said, but in Boise, tourism is likely to continue to pick up.