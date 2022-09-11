Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation website

A snapshot of the hazard report generated by the Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation tool, which the White House launched on Thursday.

 Screenshot

Originally published Sept. 8 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

The White House unveiled a new website Thursday intended to provide local and state governments and businesses with information about climate-driven events and data, including real-time information about droughts, floods, wildfires and extreme heat.

