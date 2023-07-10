For Latinos who aren't fluent in English, finding parenting resources in Spanish can be a challenge.
Staff at Family Advocates, a Boise-based nonprofit organization, are hoping to bridge that gap. The organization received a grant to hire a bilingual facilitator for its family resiliency course, a free class for parents that previously has been offered only in English.
Demand for a family resiliency course offered in Spanish was clear: every time the organization offered the course, about 10 people would call asking if it would be available in Spanish, said Jill Trumble, the organization’s family strengthening education coordinator.
Between the new courses and some courses already offered through partnership with school districts, the organization estimates it will serve between 50-75 Spanish-speaking community members this fiscal year, Trumble said.
PREVENTING CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
Family Advocates, founded in 1978, is dedicated to enriching the lives of children, including preventing neglect and abuse, Trumble said. The family resiliency course educates parents about how to mitigate trauma they experienced as children, which in turn can improve their relationships with their own children, preventing abuse and neglect, Trumble said.
Scientists have studied Adverse Childhood Experiences, or ACEs, since the mid-‘90s to better understand how these traumatic events experienced between the ages of 0-17 can affect people when they are adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website. Around 64% of adults have experienced at least one traumatic event, while about 17% have said they have experienced four or more, the website says.
Experiencing more ACEs is sometimes associated with neglect or child abuse in the home, Trumble said. Part of the course includes taking the ACEs survey for people to determine what their score is, she said.
The course, then, focuses on teaching parents and caregivers about protective factors, or “ways that they can overcome those adverse childhood experiences to bond with their families and to provide positive childhood experiences,” Trumble said. Positive childhood experiences, or PCEs, can be experiences that parents share with their children, like building a birdhouse, making muffins, or reading together, she said.
TAILORING THE COURSE FOR LATINO FAMILIES
Maricela Rios is the new bilingual parent course facilitator. She said oftentimes, there are great resources for parents and families in Idaho, but they are not always translated into other languages, interpreted, or offered in other formats that are accessible.
Rios said she was drawn to the role because of the potential positive impact it could have on the Latino community.
“I’m a parent, and I know there are always ups and downs, and there is always room for growth,” Rios said. “And I thought, ‘wouldn’t this be awesome to be able to share it with other families, especially in the Latino community where they can come and learn and grow together?’”
Though Rios has learned how to facilitate the course and is working to tailor it to Latino families, she said there will likely be unanticipated needs that surface from participants. To accommodate, she said some of the initial course sessions will be structured as listening sessions aimed at illuminating what parents and caregivers are interested in learning more about and what they hope to get out of the course.
All too often, local Latino families are in survival mode, unsure of where to access help they might need and living in fear, Rios said. The course can empower parents to navigate life’s stresses so that they connect with their children and shift from survival mode to thriving mode, she said.
“We’re really inviting families to think about where they are and creating space for (more beneficial) ways of living life,” she said.
The course is structured so that parents taking the course can bring their children to attend a separate children’s program. Volunteers provide childcare to children under the age of 5, and children ages 5-18 participate in youth and teen programs that parallel the adult course, Trumble said. Some topics include self-esteem and expressing emotions, according to the organization's website.
Rios is hoping people will spread the word about the course.
“Word of mouth is really powerful, and as we continue to create momentum, we ask all community members to share” information about the course, she said. “I find it is very helpful when we have that collaboration.”