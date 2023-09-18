BOISE — For both the Boise Bicycle Project’s outgoing and incoming leaders, the mission of the organization extends beyond fixing bikes for kids.
“A bike can very directly, for a young person or a family in Boise, mean access to school, health services, community. So that’s the direct connection,” said the incoming BBP Executive Director Devin McComas. “More indirectly, it can mean connection to our community and to other community members.”
McComas will step into the role after Jimmy Hallyburton steps down from the nonprofit he founded in 2007. Hallyburton’s last day will be Sept. 29.
The BBP provides free refurbished bicycles to children, fixes bikes and advocates for greater accessibility and safer infrastructure for cycling.
“I love bicycles more than anything in the world,” Hallyburton said. “But what I really, really love about BBP and our bikes are the opportunities that they create.”
Before working at the nonprofit, McComas was one of the people who benefited from the transportation access it provided.
McComas grew up in Twin Falls and then moved to Boise in 2012 after going to school in Missoula, Montana. As he was trying to pick up work, he didn’t have a reliable source of transportation, so he walked into the BBP to get a bike.
McComas had a history of working in schools, especially focused on programs for underserved youth, and thus he was a perfect fit for the BBP’s new youth programs director. He was hired in 2020, just months before a large holiday kids giveaway event in which hundreds of bikes had to be fixed and distributed for free — all while complying with new pandemic health guidelines.
“Devin has always been up to challenge from Day 1 and knew that it was never going to be easy, but was important and going to be a lot of fun,” Hallyburton said.
McComas will continue the programs and services the organization already holds and said he’s looking to launch a new teen apprenticeship next year. Through the program, young people will get to learn how to be bike mechanics.
“That’s in hand with making sure that we have consistent outreach and placement for young people in our organization and our community,” McComas said.
Creating more connections with teenagers and young people is an area where McComas wants to see the nonprofit grow. He’d like to see more youth-centered and youth-led programs as a way to help develop the “next generation of community advocates”
He’d also like to see the footprint of the program grow, especially to areas with greater need.
In recent years, the bike project has expanded across the Treasure Valley, including recent “Mobile Fix-it” events at the Ukrainian Welcome Center in Nampa.
McComas said he’d like to grow partnerships with tribes and other communities outside the Treasure Valley as well.
He additionally pointed to the potential in the advocacy efforts headed by Bicycle Advocacy Director Nina Pienaar as a promising area of growth.
Hallyburton distanced himself from the hiring process, but said he would’ve picked McComas had he had a vote.
“I think for myself and for our board, (McComas is) somebody that was so connected to our mission and bought into it and really understood it and somebody who had proven themselves over the three years that they’ve been here,” Hallyburton said. “I think Devin’s almost singlehandedly responsible for getting over 3,000 of bicycles to kids in the community.”
For Hallyburton, he will continue with the BBP as a volunteer and not “stand in the way” of its growth and innovation.
“I’m excited to look at things from a distance and from a volunteer lens, and see how I can support there,” he said. “... I don’t expect it to stay the same in every way. I’m excited to see what those changes might be.”
He’s confident in McComas and the rest of the leadership team and knows it will continue to be successful, especially if there’s continued support from the community. During this year’s Idaho Gives Campaign, the BBP pulled in the second-most donations of any nonprofit in the state that participated, garnering $102,719.
“I think as long as we have that community support going and growing, Devin and the team are going to be doing amazing things,” Hallyburton said.
Hallyburton will continue to serve as Boise City Council president and is running for reelection in November. As far as what else, he said he truly doesn’t know.
Although there’s one thing he’s sure he’ll get to do more now that he has more time.
“I spend a lot time working on bikes here, working on programs or different efforts or fundraising to make sure that people can have bikes, but I don’t always get out and ride my own as much as I’d like to,” Hallyburton said. ”So, I’m excited to have some more time to go out and ride.”