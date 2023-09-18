Support Local Journalism


BOISE — For both the Boise Bicycle Project’s outgoing and incoming leaders, the mission of the organization extends beyond fixing bikes for kids.

“A bike can very directly, for a young person or a family in Boise, mean access to school, health services, community. So that’s the direct connection,” said the incoming BBP Executive Director Devin McComas. “More indirectly, it can mean connection to our community and to other community members.”

Retirement party

A retirement party “bike prom” for Jimmy Hallyburton will be held Oct. 7 at the Shrine Social Club. To RSVP, community members can donate to the BBP. More information can be found at boisebicycleproject.org/jimmy.

