Moscow image 2.jpg

Four University of Idaho students were found dead Sunday at an apartment complex south of the campus in Moscow. Here, officers investigate the scene.

 Zach Wilkinson / Courtesy of Lewiston Tribune

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


New information has been released regarding the ongoing investigation into the homicide that left four University of Idaho students dead.

Though no suspect has been apprehended and no weapon has been found, investigators believe an "edged weapon such as a knife" was used in an "isolated, targeted attack," the city of Moscow said in a press release

Recommended for you

Load comments